Hero MotoCorp Reveals New Super Splendor, Passion Pro and Passion XPro

Hero MotoCorp has launched three new motorcycles in India: the Super Splendor, Passion Pro and Passion XPro. The updates on the bikes are mechanical and cosmetic in nature.



For 2018, the Passion Pro gets a new 109.15cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine from the Splendor iSmart in place of the 97.2cc motor. This motor makes 9.4PS and 9Nm of torque. Hero claims the new motor makes 12 percent more power and torque than the previous iteration. According to Hero, the new bike will do a 0-60kmph time of 7.45 seconds. Also new are i3S technology and underseat USB charging port. The Passion Pro features small design tweaks and LED tail lamps, and will be available in 5 new colours.







The Super Splendor is powered by the 125cc air-cooled single that is also featured in the Glamour. This motor makes 11PS of power and 11.8Nm of torque. Hero claims the new motor makes 27 percent more power and 6 percent more torque than its previous iteration. It gets a wider rear tyre and a revised seat profile. It also claims to have the largest underseat storage in its class along with additional storage under the fuel tank. The bike gets a sharper tail lamp, sleeker bodywork and refreshed graphics.







The Passion XPro gets the same engine as the Passion Pro but gets a new design and LED tail lamps. Aimed at the youth, it get a new, sharper fuel tank with a flush-fitting fuel lid and a sharper tail section. Tail lamps are LED units while mirrors covers get the dual-tone treatment. Features include i3S start-stop and a digital-analogue instrument cluster. It will be available in 5 new dual-tone colours. Hero also says the Passion X Pro will handle better thanks to its flex-free frame.



While prices for the bikes have not been announced yet, they will be formally launched in January next year.