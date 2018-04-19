Hero MotoCorp Launches Online Portal To Retail Genuine Accessories



You can now buy genuine Hero parts and accessories online and have them delivered at home







Hero MotoCorp has entered the online space by launching an e-commerce platform to retail genuine Hero parts and accessories. An exclusive e?-commerce platform, www.hgpmart.com?, dedicated to Hero customers, that will let customers purchase genuine Hero parts and accessories online, directly from the company.



Though this is an e-commerce website, the company plans to reach its customers across the country efficiently. It has partnered with Delhivery, a pan India e-commerce logistics service provider, for the same. Hero MotoCorp had earlier partnered with Snapdeal, through which the company sold over 500,000 two-wheelers, in just over a year.







Hero MotoCorp will use a hub and spoke model to ensure swift and timely deliveries. The company will service customers through its extensive reach of close to 100 parts distributors across the country, thus ensuring smooth supply and easy availability of fast-moving parts.



Designed to ensure a simplified purchase experience, the platform will allow customers to buy their products in 3 easy steps –



1. Select the two-wheeler make/ model



2. Select the ‘Part Category’



3. ?Select Part and click to purchase







This initiative is a welcome move as it will allow customers to buy genuine parts for their motorcycles and scooters, at the click of a button, from the comfort of their homes.

This Story has not been edited by ABP News. It has been published through bikedekho.com feed directly.