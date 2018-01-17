Hero MotoCorp Launches 2018 HF Dawn At Rs 37,400 (ex-showroom)



The bike has currently been launched in Orissa and will soon be launched in other states as well







Hero MotoCorp had discontinued the previous version of the HF Dawn in May last year owing to the implementation of BS-IV norms. Now, the company has silently launched the 2018 version of the bike at Rs 37,000 (ex-showroom) in Orissa, with plans of launching it in other select cities soon. Along with a new BS-IV compliant engine, the HF Dawn also gets a sporty makeover. Apart from new minimalistic graphics, the bike now gets blacked-out accents in place of chrome bits on the earlier bike. These include spoked-wheel rims, engine, exhaust heat shield, chain cover, front forks, headlamp bezel and pillion grab rail. AHO is standard now. In fact, the headlamp also has a more powerful spread now.







Power is courtesy an updated 97.2cc air-cooled single-cylinder motor. It makes 8.36PS of power and 8.05Nm of torque, mated to a four-speed gearbox.



Suspension consists of telescopic forks at the front and new two-step adjustable dual shock absorbers at the rear. Braking is via a 130mm front drum and a 110mm rear drum brake. The bike’s kerb weight is 105kg and it has a fuel tank capacity is 9.5 litres.







The bike is a bare bones version which misses out on features like an electric starter and fuel gauge. It offers good value for customers looking for a basic transportation tool with a sporty touch and do not mind sacrificing premium design and features for durability and fuel efficiency at a lower retail price. The 2018 HF Dawn competes with the Bajaj CT 100 and the TVS Sport.