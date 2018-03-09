Hero Launches New Super Splendor



The Super Splendor receives a dash of freshness for 2018 to further strengthen its position in the 125cc segment







In a bid to further strengthen its range of popular motorcycles, Hero MotoCorp Ltd has launched the new Super Splendor in India at Rs 57,190 (ex-showroom Delhi). In Mumbai though, it is priced aggressively at Rs 53,443 (ex-showroom).



With the fresh styling that the Super Splendor has received, the company is targeting the likes of young professionals. And hence, the chrome finished muffler, sleek tail light and new graphics.



Commenting on the launch, Ashok Bhasin, Head – Sales and Customer Care, Hero MotoCorp said, “Every second motorcycle sold in the country is a Hero bike. Within the domestic motorcycle market, Hero MotoCorp is a dominant leader in the 125cc segment with more than 55% market share. The launch of the new stylish and performance-oriented Super Splendor is a significant step to further consolidate this leadership. The new Super Splendor retains the core attributes of one of India’s most reliable brands - Splendor - and is surely going to appeal to customers across the country.”







Powered by a newly developed air-cooled, 4-stroke, single-cylinder 125cc motor, the Super Splendor produces maximum power output of 8.4PS @ 7,500rpm with maximum torque of 11Nm @ 6000rpm. The motorcycle also features i3S technology (Idle Stop and Start System) developed by Hero to help improve fuel efficiency.







The new engine is said to generate 27 per cent more power and 6 per cent more torque in comparison to its previous generation.







Apart from that, new features include headlamp with AHO, side-stand indicator. The rear tyre is also chunkier now and the seat too is wider and firmer.



The Super Splendor goes up against the Bajaj Discover 125 which retails for Rs 53,670 and the Honda CB Shine, which is priced at Rs 56,429 (all prices ex-showroom Delhi). To know more about the Hero Super Splendor, click here for our first ride experience.