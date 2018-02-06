Hero Dare 125 Launched At Auto Expo 2018



Hero MotoCorp has finally launched a new 125cc scooter aimed at the urban male buyer







Hero has finally put a price of Rs XX,XXXX (ex-showroom) on the Hero Dare 125cc scooter. The Dare is an attractively styled scooter based closely on the concept that was shown at both the 2014 and the 2016 Auto Expos. It features a large fixed headlamp with two large LED DRL strips on either side while the tail lamps are also LED units. A fully digital instrument console, a mobile phone charging socket and a bootlight are also some of the features that it sports.



The 125cc scooter is powered by an air-cooled single-cylinder four-stroke engine that makes 9PS of power and 9.5Nm of torque. It also features telescopic front forks, a 200mm front disc brake and machine cut alloy wheels - exciting features in the 125cc segment.



Speaking of which, the 125cc segment is one of the fastest growing ones in the scooter market, with a lot of activity taking place over the last year. While it was once the domain of flagship scooters, with the advent of the 150cc class, the 125cc scooters now find themselves in a middle ground of sorts. These scooters now offer customers a step up in terms of both performance as well as features that help distinguish them from their 100/110cc stablemates.



Despite a fairly long feature list, it’s not quite as extensive as its rival’s, the new TVS NTORQ. The Hero Dare 125 will also go up against the Honda Grazia, the Honda Activa 125 and the Suzuki Access 125, to name a few.