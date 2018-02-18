Here’s Why The Renault Captur Is The Most Capable SUV

High ground clearance, powerful engine options and superior ride comfort make the Renault Captur a better SUV than its rivals

Over the years, Renault has become a household name in India thanks to the Duster. The French carmaker’s first SUV - Duster was an early entrant in the compact SUV segment. Thanks to its blend of practicality and ruggedness, it became the de facto choice for Indian car buyers. In fact, the popularity of the Duster forced other car manufacturers to introduce SUVs in the same segment.

Now, in a bid to stay ahead of the curve, Renault has once again relied on its expertise of making SUVs that cater to the evolving taste of SUV buyers in the country. Renault’s latest SUV, the Captur, is a result of extensive research and development done over the years. The Captur makes a strong case for itself with its urban and chic design coupled with brilliant off-road manners.

Here's our low down on why we think the Renault Captur is the best SUV in its segment:

1. Based On The Proven M0 Platform

Yes, the Captur looks quite distinctive in a segment overcrowded by boxy SUVs. However, under the chic design lies the tried-and-tested M0 platform it shares with the rugged Duster. This platform makes the Captur a very capable vehicle, both on and off the road.

With an overall length of 4329mm, the Renault Captur offers a spacious cabin that can accomodate five passengers with ease. The high ground clearance and structural rigidity combined with improved handling and control makes the Captur a vehicle that has all the mettle of true-blue SUV. The chassis has also been fine-tuned to contain body roll to offer superior ride comfort. Also Read: Renault Captur: The Perfect New-Age SUV

2. High Ground Clearance And 17-inch Wheels

Towering high with a class leading ground clearance of 210 mm, Renault Captur is more than capable of taking over any terrain. The ride height is sufficient for gobbling up potholes and speed bumps while also giving it the ability to navigate over uncharted terrains quite easy. The 17-inch wheels with wide tyres offer excellent traction to negotiate all kinds of undulations that might come your way. This makes Captur an ideal vehicle to bring the adventurer out in you. Take it over any terrain at any time of the year and Captur will deliver.

3. Powerful Engine And High Torque At Your Disposal

The Renault Captur comes with the tried-and-tested K9K 1.5-litre dCi diesel engine that offers 110PS of power and 240Nm of peak torque. It has a very strong mid-range that makes it a pleasure to drive. And with enough torque at your disposal, overtaking manoeuvres become a breeze as well. Add to this the superior fuel efficiency of 20.3kmpl (ARAI-tested figures), and you have a car that makes for a very practical SUV.

4.Superior Driving Dynamics

This is where the Renault Captur leaps way ahead of its competition. The steering is well weighted and offers good feedback while driving on the highway. The aerodynamic design means the Captur does not lose its composure at high speeds. Not to mention in spite of its tall stance, the suspension works brilliantly to keep body roll in check.

The high seating position gives a commanding view of the road and the wide greenhouse area offers excellent all-round visibility. This not only makes the Captur’s cabin feel spacious but also offers enhanced safety and convenience. The Renault Captur just feels at home on highways. The suspension setup makes for a pliant and comfortable ride. Related: Renault Captur - Futuristic Digital Cockpit

5. Safety A Priority

The Renault Captur comes with dual airbags and ABS with EBD and brake assist as standard across the range. The top-end Platine variant gets as many as four airbags and much more on the safety front.

Isofix child seat mounts allow for easy attachment of child safety seats to protect your bundle of joy. The sturdy protection cage with increased torsional rigidity reinforces the robustness and durability of this SUV.

The LEDs, and there are plenty of these, included in the headlamps and fog lamps offer excellent visibility at night and cuts through fog quite efficiently as well. The fog lamps also get a cornering function for better visibility. All these make the Captur an SUV which would keep you and your loved ones safe. Also Read: Renault Captur's Smart Access Card - What Is It?

6. Advanced Tech For A Relaxed Driving Experience

Apart from the plethora of safety features on offer, the Captur is equipped with advanced tech to enhance the safety and convenience offered. Electronic Stability Control works extremely well to offer this SUV added control and improved stability at high speeds. The Hill- Assist makes it very easy to ascend steep climbs without any fear of rolling back. And the Cruise Control simply allows you to enjoy those long drives and keeps fatigue at bay. The convenience and safety offered by Captur and places it ahead of its competition. Related: The Story Of SUV Design - From Boxy To The Captur

Speaking of convenience, the automatic headlamps and rain-sensing wipers let the driver focus on the road ahead. And the class leading ground clearance of 210mm allows you to navigate terrains that you wouldn’t explore otherwise. All in all, the Captur makes for a very capable SUV for your daily commute as well as weekend adventures.

Takeaway

With the Duster, Renault proved it was quite adept at making compact and reliable SUVs. With the Captur, the French carmaker has not only built another capable SUV but also upped its ante. The modern cab-forward design is sure to turn heads wherever it goes and the well engineered chassis means it is equipped to tackle any terrain in any weather condition. Also Read: Renault Captur: Feels Like A Car; Rides Like An SUV

It offers plenty of comfort for the passengers and comes loaded with enhanced safety features. And its high ground clearance, powerful engine and precise handling make it a very desirable offering.

