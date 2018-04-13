  • Latest News
Harley-Davidson Motorcycles Assembled In India Get Pricier

By: | Updated: 13 Apr 2018 12:30 PM


Harley Davidson India Lineup



Harley-Davidson has hiked the prices of its completely knocked down (CKD) models that are assembled and sold in India by up to 8 per cent. The latest price revision is the result of the increase in customs duty on CKD kits from 10 per cent to 15 per cent. The models affected by the latest price revision, which came into effect on April 1, 2018, include the Street 750 and cruisers from the Sportster and Softail range. The Harley-Davidson 1200 Custom is now more expensive by Rs 86,000 while the Street 750 gets a price hike of Rs 8,000.



Here’s a complete list of all the models that fall under the price revision:












































Models


New Price*


Old Price


Street 750


Rs 5.25 lakh


Rs 5.17 lakh


Street Rod


Rs 6.45 lakh


Rs 6.08 lakh


Iron 883


Rs 9.23 lakh


Rs 8.72 lakh


Forty-Eight


Rs 10.50 lakh


Rs 10.01 lakh


1200 Custom


Rs 10.65 lakh


Rs 9.79 lakh


Roadster


Rs 10.99 lakh


Rs 10.22 lakh


Street Bob


Rs 12.59 lakh


Rs 12.01 lakh


Low Rider


Rs 13.59 lakh


Rs 12.99 lakh


Fat Bob


Rs 14.59 lakh


Rs 14.01 lakh


Fat Boy


Rs 18.11 lakh


Rs 17.51 lakh


Deluxe


Rs 18.65 lakh


Rs 17.99 lakh


Heritage Classic


Rs 19.71 lakh


Rs 19.01 lakh


*All prices, ex-showroom Delhi



 



Meanwhile, Suzuki’s CKD offering, the legendary Hayabusa, has become more affordable in spite of the hike in customs duty. Now, you may ask how the Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer were able to do that. Well, that’s because the government applies a lower customs duty rate on motorcycles whose engine and gearbox are imported as a single unit rather than separately. The customs duty on such models have been brought down to 25 per cent from the earlier 30 per cent, resulting in lower prices. Companies such as Triumph and Harley-Davidson, on the other hand, import the engine and gearbox separately, incurring a duty charge of 15 per cent when compared to the 10 per cent earlier.



The 2018 Union Budget also saw customs duty on (completely built units) CBU models being revised from 30 per cent to 25 per cent. This has allowed manufacturers like Honda, Kawasaki and Suzuki to drop the prices of their CBU models by a substantial margin.


First Published: 13 Apr 2018 12:30 PM
