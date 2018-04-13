Harley-Davidson Motorcycles Assembled In India Get Pricier







Harley-Davidson has hiked the prices of its completely knocked down (CKD) models that are assembled and sold in India by up to 8 per cent. The latest price revision is the result of the increase in customs duty on CKD kits from 10 per cent to 15 per cent. The models affected by the latest price revision, which came into effect on April 1, 2018, include the Street 750 and cruisers from the Sportster and Softail range. The Harley-Davidson 1200 Custom is now more expensive by Rs 86,000 while the Street 750 gets a price hike of Rs 8,000.



Here’s a complete list of all the models that fall under the price revision:







Models







New Price*







Old Price







Street 750







Rs 5.25 lakh







Rs 5.17 lakh







Street Rod







Rs 6.45 lakh







Rs 6.08 lakh







Iron 883







Rs 9.23 lakh







Rs 8.72 lakh







Forty-Eight







Rs 10.50 lakh







Rs 10.01 lakh







1200 Custom







Rs 10.65 lakh







Rs 9.79 lakh







Roadster







Rs 10.99 lakh







Rs 10.22 lakh







Street Bob







Rs 12.59 lakh







Rs 12.01 lakh







Low Rider







Rs 13.59 lakh







Rs 12.99 lakh







Fat Bob







Rs 14.59 lakh







Rs 14.01 lakh







Fat Boy







Rs 18.11 lakh







Rs 17.51 lakh







Deluxe







Rs 18.65 lakh







Rs 17.99 lakh







Heritage Classic







Rs 19.71 lakh







Rs 19.01 lakh







*All prices, ex-showroom Delhi







Meanwhile, Suzuki’s CKD offering, the legendary Hayabusa, has become more affordable in spite of the hike in customs duty. Now, you may ask how the Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer were able to do that. Well, that’s because the government applies a lower customs duty rate on motorcycles whose engine and gearbox are imported as a single unit rather than separately. The customs duty on such models have been brought down to 25 per cent from the earlier 30 per cent, resulting in lower prices. Companies such as Triumph and Harley-Davidson, on the other hand, import the engine and gearbox separately, incurring a duty charge of 15 per cent when compared to the 10 per cent earlier.



The 2018 Union Budget also saw customs duty on (completely built units) CBU models being revised from 30 per cent to 25 per cent. This has allowed manufacturers like Honda, Kawasaki and Suzuki to drop the prices of their CBU models by a substantial margin.

This Story has not been edited by ABP News. It has been published through bikedekho.com feed directly.