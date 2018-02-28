Harley-Davidson Launches Low Rider, Deluxe and Fat Boy Anniversary



The Low Rider and Deluxe come with the 107 Milwaukee-Eight engine while the Fat Boy Anniversary Edition gets the larger 114 Milwaukee-Eight V-twin







Harley-Davidson has launched the Low Rider and Softail Deluxe in India at Rs 12.99 lakh and Rs 17.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The new bikes will be available in India from March 1 onwards. It have also launched the Fat Boy Anniversary edition at Rs 19.78 lakh. These three bikes will add to the 2018 Softail family after the Street Bob, Fat Bob, Fat Boy and Heritage Classic.



The Low Rider has a more roadster-type appeal while the Softail Deluxe has an old-school design replete with spoked wheels and whitewall tyres. The retro design theme on the Deluxe carries on to the headlamp placement. It gets a large LED headlamp flanked by two auxiliary lamps, swept-back mudguards and tons of chrome. In terms of design at least, the Softail Deluxe replaces the Heritage Softail Classic that was discontinued last year. The Low Rider, meanwhile, gets roadster design cues in the form of a headlight visor, dual tank-mounted instrument clusters, alloy wheels and 2-into-2 exhaust pipes. The Fat Boy Anniversary edition gets new graphics to differentiate it to the stock Fat Boy.







Underneath the old-school design is modern underpinnings for all three bikes. The new Softail frame is lighter and stiffer, lending better agility. Add to that Showa Dual Bending Valve (SDBV) front forks and a rear monoshock and you have a bike that not only rides better but possesses handling that for its size is beyond belief.



Both the Deluxe and Low Rider get the new 107 Milwaukee-Eight V-twin motor that displaces 1745cc and gives better performance and refinement than the previous engines. They deliver 144Nm of torque, enough to hustle the bikes to cruising speeds.







The Fat Boy Anniversary edition edition meanwhile gets a larger 114 Milwaukee-Eight V-twin motor that displaces 1868cc. It makes 155Nm, 11Nm more than the 107 Milwaukee-Eight.



In terms of pricing the Softail Deluxe sits below the Heritage Classic which is priced at Rs 19.01 lakh. The Low Rider meanwhile is priced above the Street Bob, which costs Rs 12.01 lakhs.



Harley-Davidson has also taken this opportunity to revise prices of its touring and CVO lineup. The CBU bikes see a price cut thanks to the government’s recent decision to drop the import duty on bikes. The old and new prices are listed below



Bike



Old price



Revised price



Road King



Rs 28.37 lakh



Rs 24.99 lakh



Street Glide Special



Rs 33.50 lakh



Rs 29.99 lakh



Road Glide Special



Rs 35.61 lakh



Rs 32.99 lakh



CVO Limited



Rs 53.72 lakh



Rs 49.99 lakh

