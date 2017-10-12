Harley-Davidson Launches 2018 Heritage Classic, Fat Boy, Fat Bob and Street Bob



The Heritage Classic, Fat Boy, Fat Bob and Street Bob are priced at Rs 18.99, 17.49, 13.99 and 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), respectively







A month after the international launch of the 2018 Softail range, Harley Davidson has launched the Heritage Classic, Fat Boy Fat Bob and the Street Bob in India. The 2018 Breakout has been dropped from the Indian roster thanks to dismal sales of that model.



The 2018 models get an all-new frame and Harley’s new Milwaukee-Eight 107 and 114 engines. The new lightweight frames have a hidden rear monoshock that gives the frame a hardtail look. The frame is 65 per cent stiffer, has 55 per cent fewer components and uses 22 per cent less welds.







The frames get different configurations to suit the model they are made for. You have three steering head angles of 28, 30 and 34 degrees; wide and narrow rear swingarm to fit different tyre sizes; and low and high ride heights. Instead of rubber engine mounts used in some models, the new frame has the Milwaukee-Eight engines directly mounted on the frame thus making them a stressed member. This move helps add as much as 34 per cent rigidity to the chassis. All 2018 Softail models (except the Fat Bob) get Showa Dual Bending Valve forks for improved ride and handling. Weight loss and more powerful motors equate to better performance.



The bikes receive cosmetic updates in the form of LED lighting in new headlamp housings. All three bikes launched here come with the Milwaukee-Eight 107 V-twin that displaces 1745cc and makes 144Nm of torque.







Heritage Classic:

The 2018 model benefits from Harley-Davidson’s Dark custom philosophy with blacked out parts and a fresh two-tone paint job lending it a new form of aggression. Weight is down by 14.5 kilos and performance is up thanks to the new 107 Milwaukee Eight engine. The 2018 model is 10 per cent faster to 100kmph. The new frame and suspension setup promise to make the new bike handle better as well. The Heritage Classic retails at Rs 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).







Fat Bob:

The Fat Bob is the performance machine from Harley. We think the Fat Bob has the most aggressive design of the 2018 Softail range. That might partly have to do with the square LED headlamp and fat 130mm front and 150mm rear wheels mounted on 16-inch alloys. This 2018 model sheds 15 kilos and with the new motor, is 10 per cent faster to 100kmph. Sharp handling comes in the form of a sharp 28-degree rake and the bike gets 43mm upside down forks. You can adjust rear suspension preload via an external rotary knob below the seat. The Milwaukee-Eight 107 motor also gets a new 2-into-1 performance exhaust. The 2018 Fat Bob is priced at Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).







Street Bob:

The 2018 Street Bob claims to have improved a lot in the handling department with its 8kg lighter weight, sharper rake and more lean angles. The 107 Milwaukee-Eight motor improves acceleration by 10 per cent. Ride quality is better now but the new design uses a smaller tank. The Street Bob is quite a looker thanks to Dark Custom styling cues. The smaller tank has an analogue and digital instrument cluster mounted atop. The Street Bob is priced at Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).







Fat Boy:

If you thought the current Fat Boy looks mean, wait till you see the new one in the flesh. It gets a squarish chrome LED headlamp, satin-finished chrome and solid billet aluminium wheels. The new bike sheds weight and gains performance courtesy the new Milwaukee-Eight 107 motor. Expect a special anniversary special Fat Boy with a Milwaukee-Eight 114 motor to come next year. The 2018 Fat Boy is priced at Rs 17.49 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).



These new motorcycles are just the first of many new HD models that will make their way to India. Harley-Davidson plans to launch 50 new models within the next 5 years and, looking at their new lineup, we can't wait to see them all.