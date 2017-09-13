GST Effect: Skoda Slashes Prices By Up To 7.4 per cent

Post-GST, Skoda Octavia and Superb see a maximum price drop of Rs 1.75 lakh and Rs 2.4 lakh, respectively.
Skoda Auto India joins the bandwagon that has been passing on the benefits from the Goods and Service Tax to car buyers. The Czech automaker has slashed the ex-showroom prices of its products by up to 7.4 per cent. While Skoda has revealed the post-GST prices of the Octavia (pre-facelift) and the Superb, the updated pricing of the Rapid is yet to be known.
- Skoda Octavia: Reduction ranges between 4.9 - 7.4 per cent; benefits up to Rs 1.75 lakh
- Skoda Superb: Maximum reduction of 7.3 per cent; benefits up to Rs 2.4 lakh
Check out: 2017 Skoda Octavia: First Drive Review
The reduction is a result of the implementation of GST from July 01, 2017. Various taxes such as excise duty, value added tax, different cesses etc. have been replaced by GST and the impact for the automotive industry has largely been positive.
Confused about GST on new cars? Understand the impact of GST on various segments here: Impact of GST On Car Prices In India
Here’s a look at the prices of all the variants of the Superb and Octavia before and after the implementation of the new tax structure:
Prices - Ex-Showroom, Delhi
|Model
|Price Range Pre GST
|Price Range Post GST
|Difference
|Octavia
|Rs 15.83 - 23.35 lakh
|Rs 15.57 - 22.15 lakh
|Rs 26,000 - 1.2 lakh
|Superb
|Rs 24.98 - 32.1 lakh
|Rs 23.97 - 30.81 lakh
|Rs 1.01 - 1.29 lakh
Prices - Ex-Showroom, Mumbai
|Model
|Price Range Pre GST
|Price Range Post GST
|Difference
|Octavia
|Rs 16.48 - 24.31 lakh
|Rs 15.57 - 22.15 lakh
|Rs 91,000 - 2.16 lakh
|Superb
|Rs 26 - 33.41 lakh
|Rs 23.97 - 30.81 lakh
|Rs 2.03 - 2.6 lakh
Check out the prices of the 2017 Skoda Octavia facelift here: 2017 Skoda Octavia Facelift Launched At Rs 15.49 Lakh
This Story has not been edited by ABP News. It has been published through cardekho.com feed directly.