GST Effect: Mega List Of Cars Cheaper In India

Goods & Service Tax (GST) has impacted the car industry throughout the nation. On the whole, cars have become cheaper. Hybrid cars have to bear the brunt of GST throughout nation since they do not attract any tax benefit now.
Here are the GST rates and slabs for various car segments in India:
GST Rates
Base
Cess
Net
Small cars
Petrol
28.00%
1.00%
29.00%
Diesel
28.00%
3.00%
31.00%
Mid-size cars
28.00%
17.00%
45.00%
Luxury cars
28.00%
20.00%
48.00%
SUVs
28.00%
22.00%
50.00%
Hybrids
28.00%
15.00%
43.00%
Electric
12%
0.00%
12%
Cars are classified as follows:
1. Small cars – Cars under four-metre length powered by a petrol engine not greater than 1.2-litre or a diesel engine not greater than 1.5-litre by displacement
2. Mid-size cars – Cars over four-metre length powered by either a petrol or a diesel engine not greater than 1.5-litre displacement
3. Luxury cars – Cars over four-metre length powered by either a petrol or a diesel engine that is greater than 1.5-litre displacement
4. SUVs – Cars over four-metre length and 170mm ground clearance powered by either a petrol or a diesel engine that is greater than 1.5-litre displacement
Here’s the mega list of cars that will now be cheaper to own in both Delhi and Mumbai:
|Model
|Delhi
|Mumbai
|Audi A3 diesel
|Cheaper
|Cheaper
|Audi A4 diesel
|Cheaper
|Cheaper
|Audi A6 diesel
|Cheaper
|Cheaper
|Audi A8L
|Cheaper
|Cheaper
|Audi Q3 diesel
|Cheaper
|Cheaper
|Audi Q5
|Cheaper
|Cheaper
|Audi Q7
|Cheaper
|Cheaper
|BMW 1 Series
|Cheaper
|Cheaper
|BMW 3 Series
|Cheaper
|Cheaper
|BMW 7 Series
|Cheaper
|Cheaper
|BMW X1
|Cheaper
|Cheaper
|BMW X3
|Cheaper
|Cheaper
|BMW X5
|Cheaper
|Cheaper
|Ford Ecosport
|Cheaper
|Cheaper
|Ford Figo
|Cheaper
|Cheaper
|Ford Endeavour
|Cheaper
|Cheaper
|Ford Mustang
|Cheaper
|Cheaper
|Honda CR-V
|Cheaper
|Cheaper
|Hyundai Creta petrol & 1.6-lt diesel
|Cheaper
|Cheaper
|Hyundai Elantra
|Cheaper
|Cheaper
|Hyundai Santa Fe
|Cheaper
|Cheaper
|Hyundai Tucson
|Cheaper
|Cheaper
|Isuzu D-Max V-Cross
|Cheaper
|Cheaper
|Isuzu MU-X
|Cheaper
|Cheaper
|Jaguar F-Pace
|Cheaper
|Cheaper
|Jaguar XE
|Cheaper
|Cheaper
|Jaguar XF
|Cheaper
|Cheaper
|Jaguar XJ
|Cheaper
|Cheaper
|Jeep Grand Cherokee
|Cheaper
|Cheaper
|Jeep Wrangler
|Cheaper
|Cheaper
|Land Rover Discovery 4
|Cheaper
|Cheaper
|Land Rover Discovery Sport
|Cheaper
|Cheaper
|Land Rover Range Rover
|Cheaper
|Cheaper
|Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
|Cheaper
|Cheaper
|Land Rover Range Rover Sport
|Cheaper
|Cheaper
|Mahindra Bolero
|Cheaper
|Cheaper
|Mahindra Scorpio
|Cheaper
|Cheaper
|Mahindra XUV500
|Cheaper
|Cheaper
|Maruti Alto
|Cheaper by upto Rs 1,000
|Cheaper by upto Rs 19,000
|Maruti Baleno
|Cheaper by upto Rs 32,000
|Cheaper by upto Rs 78,000
|Maruti Celerio
|Cheaper by upto Rs 2,000
|Cheaper by upto Rs 29,000
|Maruti Ciaz petrol
|Cheaper
|Cheaper
|Maruti Dzire
|Cheaper by upto Rs 3,000
|Cheaper by upto Rs 53,000
|Maruti Eeco
|Cheaper by upto Rs 2,000
|Cheaper by upto Rs 25,000
|Maruti Ertiga petrol
|Cheaper
|Cheaper
|Maruti Ignis
|Cheaper by upto Rs 26,000
|Cheaper by upto Rs 68,000
|Maruti S Cross
|Cheaper
|Cheaper
|Maruti Swift
|Cheaper by upto Rs 1,000
|Cheaper by upto Rs 42,000
|Maruti Vitara Brezza
|Cheaper BY Rs 3,000
|Cheaper by Rs 48,000
|Maruti Wagon R
|Cheaper by upto Rs 2,000
|Cheaper by upto Rs 26,000
|Mercedes-Benz A Class
|Cheaper
|Cheaper
|Mercedes-Benz B Class
|Cheaper
|Cheaper
|Mercedes-Benz CLA
|Cheaper
|Cheaper
|Mercedes-Benz E-Class
|Cheaper
|Cheaper
|Mercedes-Benz GLA Class
|Cheaper
|Cheaper
|Mercedes-Benz GLC Class
|Cheaper
|Cheaper
|Mercedes-Benz GLE Class
|Cheaper
|Cheaper
|Mercedes-Benz GLS
|Cheaper
|Cheaper
|Mercedes-Benz New C-Class
|Cheaper
|Cheaper
|Mercedes-Benz S-Class
|Cheaper
|Cheaper
|Mini 3 DOOR
|Cheaper
|Cheaper
|Mini 5 DOOR
|Cheaper
|Cheaper
|Mini Cooper Clubman
|Cheaper
|Cheaper
|Mini Cooper Convertible
|Cheaper
|Cheaper
|Mini Cooper Countryman
|Cheaper
|Cheaper
|Mitsubishi Montero
|Cheaper
|Cheaper
|Mitsubishi Pajero Sport
|Cheaper
|Cheaper
|Renault KWID
|Cheaper by upto 7 per cent
|Cheaper by upto 7 per cent
|Renault Lodgy
|Cheaper
|Cheaper
|Renault Pulse
|Cheaper by upto 7 per cent
|Cheaper by upto 7 per cent
|Renault Scala
|Cheaper
|Cheaper
|Renault Duster
|Cheaper
|Cheaper
|Nissan Terrano petrol
|Cheaper
|Cheaper
|Skoda Rapid MPI petrol
|Cheaper
|Cheaper
|Skoda Superb
|Cheaper
|Cheaper
|Tata Hexa
|Cheaper
|Cheaper
|Tata Safari Storme
|Cheaper
|Cheaper
|Toyota Camry petrol
|Cheaper
|Cheaper
|Toyota Etios
|Cheaper
|Cheaper
|Toyota Etios Cross
|Cheaper
|Cheaper
|Toyota Etios Liva
|Cheaper
|Cheaper
|Toyota Corolla Altis petrol
|Cheaper by upto Rs 72,000
|Cheaper
|Toyota Fortuner
|Cheaper by upto Rs 1.08 lakh
|Cheaper
|Toyota Innova Crysta
|Cheaper by upto Rs 59,000
|Cheaper
|Volkswagen Tiguan
|Cheaper
|Cheaper
|Volkswagen Vento 1.6 MPI
|Cheaper
|Cheaper
|Volvo S60
|Cheaper
|Cheaper
|Volvo S90
|Cheaper
|Cheaper
|Volvo V40
|Cheaper
|Cheaper
|Volvo V40 Cross Country
|Cheaper
|Cheaper
|Volvo XC 90 diesel
|Cheaper
|Cheaper
|Volvo XC60
|Cheaper
|Cheaper
And finally, these are the cars that are costlier to own in Delhi post GST but more affordable in Mumbai:
|Model
|Delhi
|Mumbai
|Audi A3 petrol
|Costlier
|Cheaper
|Audi A4 petrol
|Costlier
|Cheaper
|Audi A6 petrol
|Costlier
|Cheaper
|Audi Q3 petrol
|Costlier
|Cheaper
|Datsun GO
|Costlier
|Cheaper
|Datsun GO Plus
|Costlier
|Cheaper
|Datsun RediGO
|Costlier
|Cheaper
|Fiat Abarth Avventura
|Costlier
|Cheaper
|Fiat Avventura
|Costlier
|Cheaper
|Fiat Avventura Urban Cross
|Costlier
|Cheaper
|Fiat Linea
|Costlier
|Cheaper
|Fiat Punto EVO
|Costlier
|Cheaper
|Fiat Punto Pure
|Costlier
|Cheaper
|Ford Figo Aspire
|Costlier
|Cheaper
|Honda Amaze
|Costlier
|Cheaper
|Honda BR-V
|Costlier
|Cheaper
|Honda Brio
|Costlier
|Cheaper
|Honda City
|Costlier
|Cheaper
|Honda Jazz
|Costlier
|Cheaper
|Honda WR-V
|Costlier
|Cheaper
|Hyundai Creta 1.4-lt diesel
|Costlier
|Cheaper
|Hyundai EON
|Costlier
|Cheaper
|Hyundai Grand i10
|Costlier
|Cheaper
|Hyundai Elite i20
|Costlier
|Cheaper
|Hyundai i20 Active
|Costlier
|Cheaper
|Hyundai Xcent
|Costlier
|Cheaper
|Mahindra E Verito & e2o Plus
|Costlier
|Cheaper
|Mahindra KUV 100
|Costlier
|Cheaper
|Mahindra NuvoSport
|Costlier
|Cheaper
|Mahindra TUV 300
|Costlier
|Cheaper
|Mahindra Verito
|Costlier
|Cheaper
|Mahindra Verito Vibe
|Costlier
|Cheaper
|Nissan Micra
|Costlier
|Cheaper
|Nissan Micra Active
|Costlier
|Cheaper
|Nissan Sunny
|Costlier
|Cheaper
|Nissan Terrano diesel
|Costlier
|Cheaper
|Skoda Rapid diesel
|Costlier
|Cheaper
|Tata Bolt
|Costlier
|Cheaper
|Tata Nano
|Costlier
|Cheaper
|Tata Tiago
|Costlier
|Cheaper
|Tata Tigor
|Costlier
|Cheaper
|Tata Zest
|Costlier
|Cheaper
|Toyota Corolla Altis diesel
|Costlier
|Cheaper
|Volkswagen Ameo
|Costlier
|Cheaper
|Volkswagen CrossPolo
|Costlier
|Cheaper
|Volkswagen Polo
|Costlier
|Cheaper
|Volkswagen Vento diesel & TSI
|Costlier
|Cheaper
Finally, here's the list of hybrid cars that will now be costlier to own:
|Model
|Delhi
|Mumbai
|Honda Accord hybrid
|Costlier
|Costlier
|Maruti Ciaz SHVS diesel
|Costlier
|Costlier
|Maruti Ertiga SHVS diesel
|Costlier
|Costlier
|Toyota Camry hybrid
|Costlier
|Costlier
|Volvo XC 90 Excellence
|Costlier
|Costlier
