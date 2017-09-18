GST Effect: Mega List Of Cars Cheaper In India

Goods & Service Tax (GST) has impacted the car industry throughout the nation. On the whole, cars have become cheaper. Hybrid cars have to bear the brunt of GST throughout nation since they do not attract any tax benefit now.

Latest update - Cess over GST increased for mid-size and luxury cars, and SUVs. Click here to know more.

Here are the GST rates and slabs for various car segments in India:





















GST Rates





















Base





Cess





Net









Small cars





Petrol





28.00%





1.00%





29.00%















Diesel





28.00%





3.00%





31.00%









Mid-size cars











28.00%





17.00%





45.00%









Luxury cars











28.00%





20.00%





48.00%









SUVs











28.00%





22.00%





50.00%









Hybrids











28.00%





15.00%





43.00%









Electric











12%





0.00%





12%









Cars are classified as follows:

1. Small cars – Cars under four-metre length powered by a petrol engine not greater than 1.2-litre or a diesel engine not greater than 1.5-litre by displacement

2. Mid-size cars – Cars over four-metre length powered by either a petrol or a diesel engine not greater than 1.5-litre displacement

3. Luxury cars – Cars over four-metre length powered by either a petrol or a diesel engine that is greater than 1.5-litre displacement

4. SUVs – Cars over four-metre length and 170mm ground clearance powered by either a petrol or a diesel engine that is greater than 1.5-litre displacement

Check out the detailed effect of GST on car prices in Delhi and Mumbai here

Latest Updates:

Maruti Suzuki Drops Car Prices By 3 Per Cent - Read in detail here

Jaguar-Land Rover Announce Post GST Prices - Read in detail here

Toyota Camry Hybrid Hit Hard By GST, Fortuner Prices Drop - Details

Post-GST Prices Of Audi Cars In India - Read in detail here

Post-GST Prices Of Honda Cars In India - Read in detail here

Post-GST Prices Of NIssan-Datsun Cars In India - Read in detail here

Post-GST Prices Of Renault Cars In India - Read in detail here

Post-GST Prices Of Tata Cars In India - Read in detail here

Post-GST Prices Of Ford Cars In India - Read in detail here

Here’s the mega list of cars that will now be cheaper to own in both Delhi and Mumbai:







Model

Delhi

Mumbai















Audi A3 diesel

Cheaper

Cheaper





Audi A4 diesel

Cheaper

Cheaper





Audi A6 diesel

Cheaper

Cheaper





Audi A8L

Cheaper

Cheaper





Audi Q3 diesel

Cheaper

Cheaper





Audi Q5

Cheaper

Cheaper





Audi Q7

Cheaper

Cheaper





BMW 1 Series

Cheaper

Cheaper





BMW 3 Series

Cheaper

Cheaper





BMW 7 Series

Cheaper

Cheaper





BMW X1

Cheaper

Cheaper





BMW X3

Cheaper

Cheaper





BMW X5

Cheaper

Cheaper





Ford Ecosport

Cheaper

Cheaper





Ford Figo

Cheaper

Cheaper





Ford Endeavour

Cheaper

Cheaper





Ford Mustang

Cheaper

Cheaper





Honda CR-V

Cheaper

Cheaper





Hyundai Creta petrol & 1.6-lt diesel

Cheaper

Cheaper





Hyundai Elantra

Cheaper

Cheaper





Hyundai Santa Fe

Cheaper

Cheaper





Hyundai Tucson

Cheaper

Cheaper





Isuzu D-Max V-Cross

Cheaper

Cheaper





Isuzu MU-X

Cheaper

Cheaper





Jaguar F-Pace

Cheaper

Cheaper





Jaguar XE

Cheaper

Cheaper





Jaguar XF

Cheaper

Cheaper





Jaguar XJ

Cheaper

Cheaper





Jeep Grand Cherokee

Cheaper

Cheaper





Jeep Wrangler

Cheaper

Cheaper





Land Rover Discovery 4

Cheaper

Cheaper





Land Rover Discovery Sport

Cheaper

Cheaper





Land Rover Range Rover

Cheaper

Cheaper





Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Cheaper

Cheaper





Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Cheaper

Cheaper





Mahindra Bolero

Cheaper

Cheaper





Mahindra Scorpio

Cheaper

Cheaper





Mahindra XUV500

Cheaper

Cheaper





Maruti Alto

Cheaper by upto Rs 1,000

Cheaper by upto Rs 19,000





Maruti Baleno

Cheaper by upto Rs 32,000

Cheaper by upto Rs 78,000





Maruti Celerio

Cheaper by upto Rs 2,000

Cheaper by upto Rs 29,000





Maruti Ciaz petrol

Cheaper

Cheaper





Maruti Dzire

Cheaper by upto Rs 3,000

Cheaper by upto Rs 53,000





Maruti Eeco

Cheaper by upto Rs 2,000

Cheaper by upto Rs 25,000





Maruti Ertiga petrol

Cheaper

Cheaper





Maruti Ignis

Cheaper by upto Rs 26,000

Cheaper by upto Rs 68,000





Maruti S Cross

Cheaper

Cheaper





Maruti Swift

Cheaper by upto Rs 1,000

Cheaper by upto Rs 42,000





Maruti Vitara Brezza

Cheaper BY Rs 3,000

Cheaper by Rs 48,000





Maruti Wagon R

Cheaper by upto Rs 2,000

Cheaper by upto Rs 26,000





Mercedes-Benz A Class

Cheaper

Cheaper





Mercedes-Benz B Class

Cheaper

Cheaper





Mercedes-Benz CLA

Cheaper

Cheaper





Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Cheaper

Cheaper





Mercedes-Benz GLA Class

Cheaper

Cheaper





Mercedes-Benz GLC Class

Cheaper

Cheaper





Mercedes-Benz GLE Class

Cheaper

Cheaper





Mercedes-Benz GLS

Cheaper

Cheaper





Mercedes-Benz New C-Class

Cheaper

Cheaper





Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Cheaper

Cheaper





Mini 3 DOOR

Cheaper

Cheaper





Mini 5 DOOR

Cheaper

Cheaper





Mini Cooper Clubman

Cheaper

Cheaper





Mini Cooper Convertible

Cheaper

Cheaper





Mini Cooper Countryman

Cheaper

Cheaper





Mitsubishi Montero

Cheaper

Cheaper





Mitsubishi Pajero Sport

Cheaper

Cheaper





Renault KWID

Cheaper by upto 7 per cent

Cheaper by upto 7 per cent





Renault Lodgy

Cheaper

Cheaper





Renault Pulse

Cheaper by upto 7 per cent

Cheaper by upto 7 per cent





Renault Scala

Cheaper

Cheaper





Renault Duster

Cheaper

Cheaper





Nissan Terrano petrol

Cheaper

Cheaper





Skoda Rapid MPI petrol

Cheaper

Cheaper





Skoda Superb

Cheaper

Cheaper





Tata Hexa

Cheaper

Cheaper





Tata Safari Storme

Cheaper

Cheaper





Toyota Camry petrol

Cheaper

Cheaper





Toyota Etios

Cheaper

Cheaper





Toyota Etios Cross

Cheaper

Cheaper





Toyota Etios Liva

Cheaper

Cheaper





Toyota Corolla Altis petrol

Cheaper by upto Rs 72,000

Cheaper





Toyota Fortuner

Cheaper by upto Rs 1.08 lakh

Cheaper





Toyota Innova Crysta

Cheaper by upto Rs 59,000

Cheaper





Volkswagen Tiguan

Cheaper

Cheaper





Volkswagen Vento 1.6 MPI

Cheaper

Cheaper





Volvo S60

Cheaper

Cheaper





Volvo S90

Cheaper

Cheaper





Volvo V40

Cheaper

Cheaper





Volvo V40 Cross Country

Cheaper

Cheaper





Volvo XC 90 diesel

Cheaper

Cheaper





Volvo XC60

Cheaper

Cheaper







And finally, these are the cars that are costlier to own in Delhi post GST but more affordable in Mumbai:







Model

Delhi

Mumbai















Audi A3 petrol

Costlier

Cheaper





Audi A4 petrol

Costlier

Cheaper





Audi A6 petrol

Costlier

Cheaper





Audi Q3 petrol

Costlier

Cheaper





Datsun GO

Costlier

Cheaper





Datsun GO Plus

Costlier

Cheaper





Datsun RediGO

Costlier

Cheaper





Fiat Abarth Avventura

Costlier

Cheaper





Fiat Avventura

Costlier

Cheaper





Fiat Avventura Urban Cross

Costlier

Cheaper





Fiat Linea

Costlier

Cheaper





Fiat Punto EVO

Costlier

Cheaper





Fiat Punto Pure

Costlier

Cheaper





Ford Figo Aspire

Costlier

Cheaper





Honda Amaze

Costlier

Cheaper





Honda BR-V

Costlier

Cheaper





Honda Brio

Costlier

Cheaper





Honda City

Costlier

Cheaper





Honda Jazz

Costlier

Cheaper





Honda WR-V

Costlier

Cheaper





Hyundai Creta 1.4-lt diesel

Costlier

Cheaper





Hyundai EON

Costlier

Cheaper





Hyundai Grand i10

Costlier

Cheaper





Hyundai Elite i20

Costlier

Cheaper





Hyundai i20 Active

Costlier

Cheaper





Hyundai Xcent

Costlier

Cheaper





Mahindra E Verito & e2o Plus

Costlier

Cheaper





Mahindra KUV 100

Costlier

Cheaper





Mahindra NuvoSport

Costlier

Cheaper





Mahindra TUV 300

Costlier

Cheaper





Mahindra Verito

Costlier

Cheaper





Mahindra Verito Vibe

Costlier

Cheaper





Nissan Micra

Costlier

Cheaper





Nissan Micra Active

Costlier

Cheaper





Nissan Sunny

Costlier

Cheaper





Nissan Terrano diesel

Costlier

Cheaper





Skoda Rapid diesel

Costlier

Cheaper





Tata Bolt

Costlier

Cheaper





Tata Nano

Costlier

Cheaper





Tata Tiago

Costlier

Cheaper





Tata Tigor

Costlier

Cheaper





Tata Zest

Costlier

Cheaper





Toyota Corolla Altis diesel

Costlier

Cheaper





Volkswagen Ameo

Costlier

Cheaper





Volkswagen CrossPolo

Costlier

Cheaper





Volkswagen Polo

Costlier

Cheaper





Volkswagen Vento diesel & TSI

Costlier

Cheaper







Finally, here's the list of hybrid cars that will now be costlier to own:







Model

Delhi

Mumbai















Honda Accord hybrid

Costlier

Costlier





Maruti Ciaz SHVS diesel

Costlier

Costlier





Maruti Ertiga SHVS diesel

Costlier

Costlier





Toyota Camry hybrid

Costlier

Costlier





Volvo XC 90 Excellence

Costlier

Costlier





