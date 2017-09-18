 GST Effect: Mega List Of Cars Cheaper In India
By: || Updated: 18 Sep 2017 01:30 PM
Goods & Service Tax (GST) has impacted the car industry throughout the nation. On the whole, cars have become cheaper. Hybrid cars have to bear the brunt of GST throughout nation since they do not attract any tax benefit now.



Latest update - Cess over GST increased for mid-size and luxury cars, and SUVs. Click here to know more.



Here are the GST rates and slabs for various car segments in India:




































































 

 

GST Rates

 

 

Base

Cess

Net

Small cars

Petrol

28.00%

1.00%

29.00%

 

Diesel

28.00%

3.00%

31.00%

Mid-size cars

 

28.00%

17.00%

45.00%

Luxury cars

 

28.00%

20.00%

48.00%

SUVs

 

28.00%

22.00%

50.00%

Hybrids

 

28.00%

15.00%

43.00%

Electric

 

12%

0.00%

12%


 



Cars are classified as follows:



1. Small cars – Cars under four-metre length powered by a petrol engine not greater than 1.2-litre or a diesel engine not greater than 1.5-litre by displacement



2. Mid-size cars – Cars over four-metre length powered by either a petrol or a diesel engine not greater than 1.5-litre displacement



3. Luxury cars – Cars over four-metre length powered by either a petrol or a diesel engine that is greater than 1.5-litre displacement



4. SUVs – Cars over four-metre length and 170mm ground clearance powered by either a petrol or a diesel engine that is greater than 1.5-litre displacement



 



Check out the detailed effect of GST on car prices in Delhi and Mumbai here



 



Latest Updates:



Maruti Suzuki Drops Car Prices By 3 Per Cent - Read in detail here



Jaguar-Land Rover Announce Post GST Prices - Read in detail here



Toyota Camry Hybrid Hit Hard By GST, Fortuner Prices Drop - Details



Post-GST Prices Of Audi Cars In India - Read in detail here



Post-GST Prices Of Honda Cars In India - Read in detail here



Post-GST Prices Of NIssan-Datsun Cars In India - Read in detail here



Post-GST Prices Of Renault Cars In India - Read in detail here



Post-GST Prices Of Tata Cars In India - Read in detail here



Post-GST Prices Of Ford Cars In India - Read in detail here



Here’s the mega list of cars that will now be cheaper to own in both Delhi and Mumbai:




























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Model Delhi Mumbai
     
Audi A3 diesel Cheaper Cheaper
Audi A4 diesel Cheaper Cheaper
Audi A6 diesel Cheaper Cheaper
Audi A8L Cheaper Cheaper
Audi Q3 diesel Cheaper Cheaper
Audi Q5 Cheaper Cheaper
Audi Q7 Cheaper Cheaper
BMW 1 Series Cheaper Cheaper
BMW 3 Series Cheaper Cheaper
BMW 7 Series Cheaper Cheaper
BMW X1 Cheaper Cheaper
BMW X3 Cheaper Cheaper
BMW X5 Cheaper Cheaper
Ford Ecosport Cheaper Cheaper
Ford Figo Cheaper Cheaper
Ford Endeavour Cheaper Cheaper
Ford Mustang Cheaper Cheaper
Honda CR-V Cheaper Cheaper
Hyundai Creta petrol & 1.6-lt diesel Cheaper Cheaper
Hyundai Elantra Cheaper Cheaper
Hyundai Santa Fe Cheaper Cheaper
Hyundai Tucson Cheaper Cheaper
Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Cheaper Cheaper
Isuzu MU-X Cheaper Cheaper
Jaguar F-Pace Cheaper Cheaper
Jaguar XE Cheaper Cheaper
Jaguar XF Cheaper Cheaper
Jaguar XJ Cheaper Cheaper
Jeep Grand Cherokee Cheaper Cheaper
Jeep Wrangler Cheaper Cheaper
Land Rover Discovery 4 Cheaper Cheaper
Land Rover Discovery Sport Cheaper Cheaper
Land Rover Range Rover Cheaper Cheaper
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Cheaper Cheaper
Land Rover Range Rover Sport Cheaper Cheaper
Mahindra Bolero Cheaper Cheaper
Mahindra Scorpio Cheaper Cheaper
Mahindra XUV500 Cheaper Cheaper
Maruti Alto Cheaper by upto Rs 1,000 Cheaper by upto Rs 19,000
Maruti Baleno Cheaper by upto Rs 32,000 Cheaper by upto Rs 78,000
Maruti Celerio Cheaper by upto Rs 2,000 Cheaper by upto Rs 29,000
Maruti Ciaz petrol Cheaper Cheaper
Maruti Dzire Cheaper by upto Rs 3,000 Cheaper by upto Rs 53,000
Maruti Eeco Cheaper by upto Rs 2,000 Cheaper by upto Rs 25,000
Maruti Ertiga petrol Cheaper Cheaper
Maruti Ignis Cheaper by upto Rs 26,000 Cheaper by upto Rs 68,000
Maruti S Cross Cheaper Cheaper
Maruti Swift Cheaper by upto Rs 1,000 Cheaper by upto Rs 42,000
Maruti Vitara Brezza Cheaper BY Rs 3,000 Cheaper by Rs 48,000
Maruti Wagon R Cheaper by upto Rs 2,000 Cheaper by upto Rs 26,000
Mercedes-Benz A Class Cheaper Cheaper
Mercedes-Benz B Class Cheaper Cheaper
Mercedes-Benz CLA Cheaper Cheaper
Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cheaper Cheaper
Mercedes-Benz GLA Class Cheaper Cheaper
Mercedes-Benz GLC Class Cheaper Cheaper
Mercedes-Benz GLE Class Cheaper Cheaper
Mercedes-Benz GLS Cheaper Cheaper
Mercedes-Benz New C-Class Cheaper Cheaper
Mercedes-Benz S-Class Cheaper Cheaper
Mini 3 DOOR Cheaper Cheaper
Mini 5 DOOR Cheaper Cheaper
Mini Cooper Clubman Cheaper Cheaper
Mini Cooper Convertible Cheaper Cheaper
Mini Cooper Countryman Cheaper Cheaper
Mitsubishi Montero Cheaper Cheaper
Mitsubishi Pajero Sport Cheaper Cheaper
Renault KWID Cheaper by upto 7 per cent Cheaper by upto 7 per cent
Renault Lodgy Cheaper Cheaper
Renault Pulse Cheaper by upto 7 per cent Cheaper by upto 7 per cent
Renault Scala Cheaper Cheaper
Renault Duster Cheaper Cheaper
Nissan Terrano petrol Cheaper Cheaper
Skoda Rapid MPI petrol Cheaper Cheaper
Skoda Superb Cheaper Cheaper
Tata Hexa Cheaper Cheaper
Tata Safari Storme Cheaper Cheaper
Toyota Camry petrol Cheaper Cheaper
Toyota Etios Cheaper Cheaper
Toyota Etios Cross Cheaper Cheaper
Toyota Etios Liva Cheaper Cheaper
Toyota Corolla Altis petrol Cheaper by upto Rs 72,000 Cheaper
Toyota Fortuner Cheaper by upto Rs 1.08 lakh Cheaper
Toyota Innova Crysta Cheaper by upto Rs 59,000 Cheaper
Volkswagen Tiguan Cheaper Cheaper
Volkswagen Vento 1.6 MPI Cheaper Cheaper
Volvo S60 Cheaper Cheaper
Volvo S90 Cheaper Cheaper
Volvo V40 Cheaper Cheaper
Volvo V40 Cross Country Cheaper Cheaper
Volvo XC 90 diesel Cheaper Cheaper
Volvo XC60 Cheaper Cheaper


And finally, these are the cars that are costlier to own in Delhi post GST but more affordable in Mumbai:



























































































































































































































































Model Delhi Mumbai
     
Audi A3 petrol Costlier Cheaper
Audi A4 petrol Costlier Cheaper
Audi A6 petrol Costlier Cheaper
Audi Q3 petrol Costlier Cheaper
Datsun GO Costlier Cheaper
Datsun GO Plus Costlier Cheaper
Datsun RediGO Costlier Cheaper
Fiat Abarth Avventura Costlier Cheaper
Fiat Avventura Costlier Cheaper
Fiat Avventura Urban Cross Costlier Cheaper
Fiat Linea Costlier Cheaper
Fiat Punto EVO Costlier Cheaper
Fiat Punto Pure Costlier Cheaper
Ford Figo Aspire Costlier Cheaper
Honda Amaze Costlier Cheaper
Honda BR-V Costlier Cheaper
Honda Brio Costlier Cheaper
Honda City Costlier Cheaper
Honda Jazz Costlier Cheaper
Honda WR-V Costlier Cheaper
Hyundai Creta 1.4-lt diesel Costlier Cheaper
Hyundai EON Costlier Cheaper
Hyundai Grand i10 Costlier Cheaper
Hyundai Elite i20 Costlier Cheaper
Hyundai i20 Active Costlier Cheaper
Hyundai Xcent Costlier Cheaper
Mahindra E Verito & e2o Plus Costlier Cheaper
Mahindra KUV 100 Costlier Cheaper
Mahindra NuvoSport Costlier Cheaper
Mahindra TUV 300 Costlier Cheaper
Mahindra Verito Costlier Cheaper
Mahindra Verito Vibe Costlier Cheaper
Nissan Micra Costlier Cheaper
Nissan Micra Active Costlier Cheaper
Nissan Sunny Costlier Cheaper
Nissan Terrano diesel Costlier Cheaper
Skoda Rapid diesel Costlier Cheaper
Tata Bolt Costlier Cheaper
Tata Nano Costlier Cheaper
Tata Tiago Costlier Cheaper
Tata Tigor Costlier Cheaper
Tata Zest Costlier Cheaper
Toyota Corolla Altis diesel Costlier Cheaper
Volkswagen Ameo Costlier Cheaper
Volkswagen CrossPolo Costlier Cheaper
Volkswagen Polo Costlier Cheaper
Volkswagen Vento diesel & TSI Costlier Cheaper


 



Finally, here's the list of hybrid cars that will now be costlier to own:









































Model Delhi Mumbai
     
Honda Accord hybrid Costlier Costlier
Maruti Ciaz SHVS diesel Costlier Costlier
Maruti Ertiga SHVS diesel Costlier Costlier
Toyota Camry hybrid Costlier Costlier
Volvo XC 90 Excellence Costlier Costlier


 



This Story has not been edited by ABP News. It has been published through cardekho.com feed directly.

