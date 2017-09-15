GST Effect: Honda Increases Prices Of City, BR-V and CR-V By Up To Rs 89,069

The price hike is a result of the increased cess on mid-size, luxury cars and SUVs which came into effect on September 9, 2017

Honda Cars India has revealed the revised prices for the City, BR-V and the CR-V. This is the result of the increased cess on mid-size, luxury cars and SUVs, which came into effect on September 9, 2017. The GST (Goods & Services Tax) Council had decided to increase the cess on mid-size cars, luxury cars and SUVs by 2 per cent, 5 per cent and 7 per cent, respectively.









Old Prices

New Prices

Difference





Honda City

Rs 8.46 - 13.43 lakh

Rs 8.58 - 13.62 lakh

Rs 11,836 - 18,791





Honda BR-V

Rs 8.93 - 13.04 lakh

Rs 9.05 - 13.22 lakh

Rs 12,490 - 18,242





Honda CR-V

Rs 21.53 - 25.47 lakh

Rs 22.28 - 26.36 lakh

Rs 75,304 - 89,069







While all the variants of the City and the CR-V have received a price hike, the prices for the S petrol and the base E diesel variants of the Honda BR-V remain unchanged. Compared to the City and the BR-V, the CR-V has witnessed the maximum hike in its prices since SUVs now attract a cess increment of 7 per cent over the standard 28 per cent GST (total tax 50 per cent). Cars part of the Honda range that hasn’t received any hike in prices include the Brio, Amaze, Jazz, WR-V and Accord Hybrid. This is because there has been no change in the cess for sub-4 metre cars (equipped with either petrol engines that are less than 1.2-litres in capacity, diesel engines smaller than 1.5-litres) and hybrids.

Check out the cess increment in detail here: GST Cess On Mid-Size, Luxury Cars, SUVs Increased

Read More on : Honda CR-V Automatic