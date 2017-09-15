 GST Effect: Honda Increases Prices Of City, BR-V and CR-V By Up To Rs 89,069
By: || Updated: 15 Sep 2017 04:30 PM
The price hike is a result of the increased cess on mid-size, luxury cars and SUVs which came into effect on September 9, 2017



Honda City



Honda Cars India has revealed the revised prices for the City, BR-V and the CR-V. This is the result of the increased cess on mid-size, luxury cars and SUVs, which came into effect on September 9, 2017. The GST (Goods & Services Tax) Council had decided to increase the cess on mid-size cars, luxury cars and SUVs by 2 per cent, 5 per cent and 7 per cent, respectively.






























  Old Prices  New Prices Difference 
Honda City Rs 8.46 - 13.43 lakh Rs 8.58 - 13.62 lakh Rs 11,836 - 18,791
Honda BR-V  Rs 8.93 - 13.04 lakh Rs 9.05 - 13.22 lakh  Rs 12,490 - 18,242
Honda CR-V Rs 21.53 - 25.47 lakh Rs 22.28 - 26.36 lakh Rs 75,304 - 89,069


While all the variants of the City and the CR-V have received a price hike, the prices for the S petrol and the base E diesel variants of the Honda BR-V remain unchanged. Compared to the City and the BR-V, the CR-V has witnessed the maximum hike in its prices since SUVs now attract a cess increment of 7 per cent over the standard 28 per cent GST (total tax 50 per cent). Cars part of the Honda range that hasn’t received any hike in prices include the Brio, Amaze, Jazz, WR-V and Accord Hybrid. This is because there has been no change in the cess for sub-4 metre cars (equipped with either petrol engines that are less than 1.2-litres in capacity, diesel engines smaller than 1.5-litres) and hybrids.



Check out the cess increment in detail here: GST Cess On Mid-Size, Luxury Cars, SUVs Increased 



Read More on : Honda CR-V Automatic



First Published:
