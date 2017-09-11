 GST Cess On Mid-Size, Luxury Cars, SUVs Increased
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • Auto
  • GST Cess On Mid-Size, Luxury Cars, SUVs Increased

GST Cess On Mid-Size, Luxury Cars, SUVs Increased

By: || Updated: 11 Sep 2017 01:30 PM
GST Cess On Mid-Size, Luxury Cars, SUVs Increased

Cess on mid-size cars, luxury cars and SUVs has been increased by 2 per cent, 5 per cent and 7 per cent respectively



GST (Goods & Services Tax) Council last met on September 9, 2017 and have decided the final increase in cess on cars. Consequently, hybrids are now taxed lower than mid-size and luxury cars, but higher than small cars (both petrol and diesel) and EVs. Here’s what the new GST rates look like:


































































New GST Tax Rates

 

 

Base

Cess

Net

Small cars

Petrol

28.00%

1.00%

29.00%

 

Diesel

28.00%

3.00%

31.00%

Mid-size cars

 

28.00%

17.00% (+2%)

45.00%

Luxury cars

 

28.00%

20.00% (+5%)

48.00%

SUVs

 

28.00%

22.00% (+7%)

50.00%

Hybrids

 

28.00%

15.00%

43.00%

Electric

 

12%

0.00%

12%


The GST Council had earlier increased the max cess cap from 15 per cent to 25 per cent. It was believed that the entire 10 per cent increase will be applied to luxury cars and SUVs but that has not happened.



The latest revision to cess rates has lowered the tax burden on hybrids compared to mid-size cars, luxury cars and SUVs, which is a sensible move. The government should, in our opinion, further classify hybrids cars as mild hybrids, hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and range extenders, and tax them according to their tailpipe emissions, efficiency (electricity and fuel consumption), and charge time. Also, like conventional petrol and diesel cars, size of hybrid cars should also be a criteria for deciding the tax burden.



 



Here’s how cars are classified in India:



1. Small cars – Cars under four metre in length, powered by a petrol engine not greater than 1.2-litre or a diesel engine not greater than 1.5-litre, by displacement



Maruti Suzuki Alto 800



2. Mid-size cars – Cars over four metre in length, powered by either a petrol or a diesel engine not greater than 1.5-litre, in terms of displacement



Maruti Suzuki Ciaz (petrol)



3. Luxury cars – Cars over four metre in length, powered by either a petrol or a diesel engine that is greater than 1.5-litre in terms of displacement



BMW 5 Series



4. SUVs – Cars over four metre in length and 170mm ground clearance, powered by either a petrol or a diesel engine that is greater than 1.5-litre in terms of displacement



Toyota Fortuner



This Story has not been edited by ABP News. It has been published through cardekho.com feed directly.

For Auto News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Tata Tigor Vs Rivals: Variants Compared

trending now

VIDEO
Jan Man: Unseen pictures of Ram Rahim's den and ...
INDIA
Bullet Train: PM Modi & Japanese PM Abe To Lay ...
INDIA
Congress Wonders Why Shinzo Abe Being Hosted In Gujarat & ...