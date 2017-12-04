Government Proposes No Registration Of BS-IV Vehicles After June 30, 2020

June 30, 2020, is proposed as the deadline for registration of BS-IV vehicles manufactured before April 2020

In order to ensure hassle-free transition from BS-IV to BS-VI norms, the government of India has proposed a ban on registration of BS-IV compliant vehicles post-June 30, 2020. This ban will be applicable to vehicles manufactured before April 1, 2020, which is also the date of the rollout of BS-VI pollution norms across the country.

Going forward with the step, the Ministry of Road Transportation and Highways (MRTH) has already drafted a notification for amendment in CMVR (Central Motor Vehicle Rules) and has called for suggestions or objections from various stakeholders, companies, automakers and the public by December 20 this year.

As per PTI, the notification said, “New motor vehicles conforming to Emission Standard Bharat Stage-IV, manufactured before April 1, 2020, shall not be registered after June 30, 2020."

This comes shortly after the MRTH announced an April 2018 deadline for fuel marketing companies to supply BS-VI grade fuel in the capital region. The notification has also specified that these new set of rules will be called CMVR 2017.

The notification further said, “Provided that the new motor vehicles of categories M & N, conforming to Emission Standard BS-IV, manufactured before April 1, 2020, and sold in the form of drive away chassis, shall not be registered after September 30, 2020.”

Here, M category includes those four-wheeled vehicles that are designed primarily for transporting people, whereas the N category (trucks) include those four-wheeled vehicles that are primarily designed for goods transportation.

We think the step taken by the government is in the right direction and will help curb the air pollution in the country. Premium car manufacturers like Mercedes-Benz and Volvo are already planning to launch BS-VI compliant vehicles prior to the 2020 deadline; however, affordable automakers like Mahindra, Tata etc. are working hard to get themselves ready for the BS-VI shift. Earlier this year, the Indian auto industry saw a shift to BS-IV from BS-III for the commercial and two-wheeler vehicle segments.

