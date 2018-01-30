Get Ready for Auto Expo 2018!

Despite the absence of some key brands, Auto Expo 2018 promises to be a spectacle and a showcase of what to expect in the not-so-distant future.

It’s Expo time! From the first Auto Expo in 1986 personal transportation has transformed from being an indulgence into a genuine need. The Auto Expo then acted as a way for manufacturers to find their way into India. Today, the Auto Expo sets the tone for what car buyers in India will get treated to over the course of the next two years. We look forward to it with great anticipation. We are sure, so will you! After all, from an estimated 24 launches and 100 unveils at the Expo something is sure to influence your next car purchase!

The Auto Expo 2018, your peek into the future, is not too far away. Launches, unveils, and concepts will pack the halls of the Expo Mart in Greater Noida on February 9th. Despite some manufacturers giving the Expo a miss, there will be plenty of action as Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata, Honda, Toyota, Mahindra & Renault will surely put their best foot forward. An all-new brand, Kia, will also make its official debut at the Expo. Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Mini will pump up the drool quotient further.

Two wheelers will have industry stalwarts like Hero MotoCorp, Honda, TVS, Yamaha, Suzuki in attendance. BMW Motorrad and Expo debutant, Kawasaki, will hog a lot of attention. There will be a lot to watch out for as electric and connected vehicles are expected to start taking centre stage here. Manufacturers will have to show agility, and a desire to disrupt in this new chapter of the Indian automobile industry. Disruption is sure to happen. Maybe one of the smaller, lesser known firms at the Expo might even steal a march! Who knows?!

Watch: Set of videos that give you a glimpse of cars that will be there at the Auto Expo 2018

Apart from what the various brands have to offer, there is more for visitors to check out at Expo. The Future Mobility Experience zone will give visitors a chance to experience the smart cars of the future through virtual reality. The Auto Expo is also spurring change, nudging mobility to be thought of as a solution and not just a product, and now looks to speed up mobility for all needs. An entire zone dedicated to Automotive Innovation will be populated by ideas developed by colleges and startups.

Of the six zones, there will be an “Exotica Zone” for visitors to ogle at, and race-hardened champs to wonder about in the Motorsport Zone. If that isn’t enough, for the very first time an All-India Auto Gaming Championship will be organised by the E-Gaming Society. The “70 Years of Indian Automobility” should show the transformation of the automobile beautifully.

Our fascination with automobiles isn’t surprising; it is a reflection of the youth and energy of our country. If we consider the ups and downs of 2017 as a dipstick test, bumps in the road will do little to weigh down this relationship. As we get ready to celebrate 70 years of Indian independence, lets not forget that cars and bikes let us experience that promise everyday. While there are causes for concern, safeguarding the environment and the wellbeing of all road-users sitting right on top of the list; change and choice, not a slowdown, seems to be around the corner.