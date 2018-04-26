Ford Launches Freestyle At Rs 5.09 Lakh

The cross-hatch debuts Ford’s new 1.2-litre 3-cylinder petrol engine and is betting big on safety in the B-segment



Ford Freestyle



Ford has launched the Freestyle cross-hatch based on the Figo in India today. Its introductory prices start from Rs 5.09 lakh and go up to Rs 7.89 lakh (ex-showroom, Pan-India). Like the Figo, the Freestyle too is available in four variants: Ambiente, Trend, Titanium and Titanium+.  It goes up against cars from various segments such as the Hyundai i20 Active, Honda WRV, Toyota Etios Cross and even the Maruti Swift and Tata Nexon.



Prices (ex-showroom, Pan-India)































 

Figo Petrol (MT)

Freestyle Petrol



Ambiente



Rs 5.51 lakh



Rs 5.09 lakh

Trend



Rs 5.91 lakh



Rs 5.99 lakh



Titanium



Rs 6.27 lakh



Rs 6.39 lakh



Titanium+



Rs 6.83 lakh

Rs 6.94 lakh


 































 

Figo Diesel



Freestyle Diesel



Ambiente



Rs 6.47 lakh



Rs 6.09 lakh

Trend



Rs 6.87 lakh



Rs 6.99 lakh

Titanium



Rs 7.23 lakh



Rs 7.35 lakh

Titanium+



Rs 7.73 lakh

Rs 7.89lakh


Ford Freestyle



Mechanicals



The Freestyle comes with an option of a 1.2-litre petrol, which is a new motor and Ford’s existing 1.5-litre diesel engine. Both the engines are coupled to a new 5-speed manual, which has been implemented for the first time with the Freestyle, while there’s no word on the arrival of an automatic option.





































Ford Freestyle



1.2-litre Petrol



1.5-litre Diesel



No. of cylinders

3

4

Power



96PS



100PS

Torque



120Nm



215Nm

Transmission



5-speed MT



5-speed MT

Fuel Efficiency



19kmpl



24.4kmpl




While the 1.5-litre diesel is already a proven performer, the new 1.2-litre petrol offers a punchy drive in comparison to the previous 1.2-litre 4-cylinder engine. In fact, the Freestyle offers brilliant driveability with its retuned suspension system and dampers compared to the Figo. Check our review here for more details: Ford Freestyle: First Drive Review



Ford Freestyle



Features 



The Ford Freestyle comes with dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, auto door lock and high speed waring right from the base variant. The top two variants, Titanium and Titanium+ , get ESP (electronic stability program), TC (traction control) and HLA (hill launch assist) on top of the standard features, while the Titanium+ also offers side and curtain airbags taking the total count of airbags to six. The Titanium+ variant also offers Ford’s emergency assistance with its SYNC 3 infotainment system that calls emergency services in the event of a mishap (airbags deployed) through the connected phone.



Ford Freestyle



The 6.5-inch SYNC 3 touchscreen system offered with the Titanium+ also packs Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. The remaining variants (except the base) get a 6.5-inch screen with built-in navigation and rearview camera support as well. Also offered are auto climate control, passive keyless entry with push-button engine start-stop, auto dimming IRVM, auto headlamps and rain-sensing wipers.



Ford Freestyle



