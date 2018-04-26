Ford Launches Freestyle At Rs 5.09 Lakh

The cross-hatch debuts Ford’s new 1.2-litre 3-cylinder petrol engine and is betting big on safety in the B-segment

Ford has launched the Freestyle cross-hatch based on the Figo in India today. Its introductory prices start from Rs 5.09 lakh and go up to Rs 7.89 lakh (ex-showroom, Pan-India). Like the Figo, the Freestyle too is available in four variants: Ambiente, Trend, Titanium and Titanium+. It goes up against cars from various segments such as the Hyundai i20 Active, Honda WRV, Toyota Etios Cross and even the Maruti Swift and Tata Nexon.

Prices (ex-showroom, Pan-India)











Figo Petrol (MT)





Freestyle Petrol









Ambiente





Rs 5.51 lakh





Rs 5.09 lakh









Trend





Rs 5.91 lakh





Rs 5.99 lakh









Titanium





Rs 6.27 lakh





Rs 6.39 lakh









Titanium+





Rs 6.83 lakh





Rs 6.94 lakh



















Figo Diesel





Freestyle Diesel









Ambiente





Rs 6.47 lakh





Rs 6.09 lakh









Trend





Rs 6.87 lakh





Rs 6.99 lakh









Titanium





Rs 7.23 lakh





Rs 7.35 lakh









Titanium+





Rs 7.73 lakh





Rs 7.89lakh









Mechanicals

The Freestyle comes with an option of a 1.2-litre petrol, which is a new motor and Ford’s existing 1.5-litre diesel engine. Both the engines are coupled to a new 5-speed manual, which has been implemented for the first time with the Freestyle, while there’s no word on the arrival of an automatic option.









Ford Freestyle





1.2-litre Petrol





1.5-litre Diesel









No. of cylinders





3





4









Power





96PS





100PS









Torque





120Nm





215Nm









Transmission





5-speed MT





5-speed MT









Fuel Efficiency





19kmpl





24.4kmpl









While the 1.5-litre diesel is already a proven performer, the new 1.2-litre petrol offers a punchy drive in comparison to the previous 1.2-litre 4-cylinder engine. In fact, the Freestyle offers brilliant driveability with its retuned suspension system and dampers compared to the Figo. Check our review here for more details: Ford Freestyle: First Drive Review

Features

The Ford Freestyle comes with dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, auto door lock and high speed waring right from the base variant. The top two variants, Titanium and Titanium+ , get ESP (electronic stability program), TC (traction control) and HLA (hill launch assist) on top of the standard features, while the Titanium+ also offers side and curtain airbags taking the total count of airbags to six. The Titanium+ variant also offers Ford’s emergency assistance with its SYNC 3 infotainment system that calls emergency services in the event of a mishap (airbags deployed) through the connected phone.

The 6.5-inch SYNC 3 touchscreen system offered with the Titanium+ also packs Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. The remaining variants (except the base) get a 6.5-inch screen with built-in navigation and rearview camera support as well. Also offered are auto climate control, passive keyless entry with push-button engine start-stop, auto dimming IRVM, auto headlamps and rain-sensing wipers.

Check out: Ford Freestyle: 5 Things That Could Have Been Better || Ford Freestyle: 5 Things We Like

Read More on : Ford Freestyle on road price

