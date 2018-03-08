Ford India launches Figo Aspire What Drives You? Pre-Launch Campaign!

One lucky winner will drive home the Figo Aspire; Selected participants stand a chance to win Rs. 100,000 each!

Ford India has started a new pre-launch campaign - “What Drives You?” of their anticipated new launch - Figo Aspire compact sedan. The company has also officially announced Farhan Akhtar - ‘a versatile actor, singer and ace director’, as the brand ambassador for Aspire.

What’s in Ford India’s Figo Aspire “What Drives You?” campaign

‘What Drives You’ campaign asks people to share the goals, dreams, and aspirations that drive them to ‘Go Further’ (Ford's motto) every day. To participate in this campaign, you need to share your stories online on www.whatdrivesyou.in. The page will register stories from across the country and shortlisted participants will receive a host of surprises. This is a 10-week long campaign and one lucky winner will become the first customer in the country to drive home a brand-new Ford Figo Aspire.

Moreover, the campaign will also reward eight participants, selected throughout the course of the campaign, with Rs. 1 lac each. A total of 56 participants will be gratified with special prizes and rewards including surprises, personalized experiences in Ford Figo Aspire.

“We’re all driven by different things that we aspire for in our lives, both personally and professionally” - Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar added: “The idea of a platform that helps people move a step closer to their aspirations made me instantly connect with the campaign. And when there is a synergy in ideologies, it’s great to work together. I am looking forward to find out what drives India with the amazing new Figo Aspire.”

Raj Sarkar, Vice President, Marketing at Ford India said: “India today is driven by ambitions and aspires for more in many different ways. Our campaign is a celebration of new ideas that are changing the ways we live and think. It’s a journey to discover the values and aspirations that are driving each one of us to go further in our lives, including the ones that have inspired the new Ford Figo Aspire.”

“At Ford India, we are driven by a constant need to innovate and deliver products that customers want and value. Through this campaign, we will highlight how Figo Aspire embodies the aspirations of modern India. This sedan is designed to exceed the expectations of customers in every way.” Sarkar added.

