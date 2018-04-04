Ford Freestyle Brochure Reveals Variant Details, Fuel Efficiency And More

The Freestyle will be offered in four variants and with two engine options

Ford is all set to launch the Freestyle in India in April 2018. The carmaker had showcased it earlier this year and even revealed some details about the engine options. And now, just a few weeks ahead of its launch, the carmaker has released its brochure, revealing what each variant has to offer. Without further ado, let’s dive right into the details.

Dimensions

Although the Freestyle is based on the Figo hatchback, the CUV is bigger than the latter in every dimension. To be precise, at 3954mm x 1737mm x 1570mm, it is 68mm longer, 42mm wider and 45mm taller. The ground clearance has also gone up by 16mm and now stands at 190mm. However, the wheelbase has gone down by 1mm, to 2490mm. The boot capacity, though, remains unchanged at 257 litres.

Engines

The Freestyle is available with both petrol and diesel engine options. It is the first car in India to get the 1.2-litre Dragon series petrol engine that makes 96PS of power and 120Nm of torque, 9PS and 8Nm more than the old 1.2-litre engine on the Figo. The new engine is more economical as well. Its claimed fuel efficiency stands at 19kmpl, as compared to 18.16kmpl of the standard Figo, despite the latter being lighter, in all probability. On the other hand, the diesel-powered Freestyle gets the same 1.5-litre engine that does duty on the standard Figo. This engine makes 100PS of maximum power and 215Nm of peak torque and has a claimed mileage of 24.4 kmpl. Both the engines come mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.

Variants

Unlike other Ford cars like the Figo and the EcoSport, which get five variants, the Freestyle will be available in four variants only: Ambiente, Trend, Titanium and Titanium +. Here is the variant wise feature list of the upcoming CUV.

1. Ambiente - gets almost all basic features except for rear power windows and a music system



Dual front airbags with ABS and EBD



3-point seat belts at the front



Reverse Parking Sensor



Front power windows



Keyless Entry



Anti-theft alarm



Manual day/night IRVM



Front fog lamps



Black roof rails with back skid plates



15-inch steel wheels



2. Trend (over Ambiente) - for a variant just above the base-spec Ambiente, the Trend ticks all the right boxes and some more



Front and Rear Fog lamps



Reverse parking camera



All four power windows



Touchscreen infotainment system with navigation



Steering-mounted controls



Turn indicators on ORVMs



Sienna seat upholstery



3. Titanium (over Trend) - gets all the features that modern-day cars boast of



Anti Rollover Prevention system which includes HLA (Hill launch assist), ESP (Electronic Stability Program) and TCS (Traction Control System)



Adjustable driver seat



Rear washer with wiper



Push-button start



Height adjustable front seat belts



Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs



Automatic climate control



Silver roof rails with silver skid plates



15-inch alloy wheels



4. Titanium + (Over Titanium) - Safety, tick. Convenience, tick. Entertainment, tick.



Emergency Assistance- in the event of an accident, the system shuts down the fuel supply and automatically shares your GPS location with emergency services



Side and curtain airbags, taking the total count of airbags to six



Automatic headlamps



Rain-sensing wipers



Auto-dimming IRVM



Ford My key- allows the driver to set speed warings, activate seat belt warnings and limit the car’s top speed



6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system with SYNC3, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto



Glovebox light



Colours

Ford is offering the Freestyle in six exterior colour options which include grey, silver, gold, white, black and Canyon Ridge.

Accessories

Apart from all the bells and whistles offered on the top-spec variant, Ford has also come up with a set of accessories for the Freestyle which include body stripe kit, roof wrap, window weather shield, rear spoiler, sunblinds, engine undershield, ambient lighting and shark fin antenna.

If you are planning to buy a lower variant of the Freestyle, you can have the rear view camera, alloy wheels and automatic headlamps fitted from Ford as they are also being offered as additional accessories.

Ford has not announced the launch date of the Freestyle in India yet, but we expect it to happen in the coming weeks. Bookings are scheduled to begin from April 7, 2018. When launched, the Freestyle will go up against the likes of the Fiat Avventura, Honda WR-V and the Toyota Etios Cross.

