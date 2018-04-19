Ford Freestyle: 5 Things We Like

The rugged Figo-based cross-hatch has impressed us more than we’d expected!

Ford is just a week away from the launch of the Freestyle, a cross-hatch version of the upcoming Figo facelift. We drove the Ford Freestyle recently and it left us quite impressed. Here are the five things that we like the most about the Ford Freestyle.

Class-leading safety features

The cars in the Figo family – Figo, Aspire and Freestyle – are certainly the most heavily loaded with safety features in their respective segments. These get up to six airbags, ESP (electronic stability program), TC (traction control) and HLA (hill launch assist). While ESP, TC and HLA are limited to petrol automatic variant of the Figo and Aspire, the Freestyle offers them with the top two variants (Titanium and Titanium+), thereby increasing their accessibility.

Besides these, the Freestyle also comes standard with dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking segment sensors, auto door locks and high-speed alerts. It offers passenger seatbelt reminder apart from the driver’s, which is even missing in some cars twice its price. The SYNC 3 infotainment system, available with the Titanium+, offers emergency assistance that calls emergency service in an event of a mishap (airbags deployed) through the connected phone.

High ground clearance

The Freestyle rides 190mm off the ground, which puts it in the league of SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta. The ground clearance is more than most of Mahindra SUVs (Scorpio and XUV500) and even the Jeep Compass. The Freestyle can tackle Indian road conditions without breaking a sweat and it wouldn't disappoint you when the tarmac below is not buttery smooth.

Punchy and powerful 1.2-litre petrol engine

The new 3-cylinder petrol engine that the Freestyle gets belongs to Ford’s latest Dragon family and it is superior to the old 4-cylinder unit both in terms of outright performance and efficiency. It is rev-happy and pulls linearly all the way up to the 6500rpm redline. The new motor is 15 per cent lighter than old one and also happens to be the most powerful naturally aspirated 1.2-litre engine in the country. The new 5-speed manual gearbox has slick shifts that complements the sporty nature of the engine.

Comfortable yet engaging

Ford has done a marvellous job in tuning the suspension setup of the Freestyle. It offers a plush ride which is noticeably better than the Figo and Aspire. The Freestyle’s ride is quite absorbent and it hardly filters anything into the cabin. Despite sitting noticeably higher than the Figo, the Freestyle doesn't roll much thanks to its stiffer suspension system and damper settings. Thanks to this, the Freestyle feels more confident around corners!

Will keep you pampered

The Freestyle is pretty much packed to the brim. First off, it gets a free-floating 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The unit is smooth and responsive and one of the best out there. For lower variants (except the base), a 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system with built-in navigation and a rearview camera comes as standard! Also offered are passive keyless entry system with engine start-stop, auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, auto-dimming inside rearview mirror and auto climate control.

