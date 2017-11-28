Ford Figo Facelift In The Works

Ford’s updated entry-level offering likely to be launched after 2018 Auto Expo

Ford is readying a facelift of its most affordable offering in the country – the Figo. The refreshed car wearing a heavy camouflage was recently spied testing at what seems to be a dealer yard. Except for the introduction of the Figo Sports variant, the Figo hasn’t received any significant updates since it was launched in 2015. We expect Ford to launch the hatchback in the first quarter of 2018 (No, not at the Auto Expo, as it’s not participating this time around).

The changes are likely to be cosmetic as the Aston Martin-esque grille still feels quite fresh and remains in sync with Ford’s current design language. As evident from the spy shots, the hatchback is likely to get smoked headlamps while the chrome slats will make way for a new mesh grille similar to the one seen on the current Figo Sports edition. The overall shape of the headlamp and fog lamp units have been kept intact, although Ford could alter the headlight cluster a bit. The tail lamp cluster could also be tweaked as well. The updated hatchback will get redesigned front and rear bumpers too. Lastly, the Figo facelift is likely to receive all-new alloy wheels as well.

The interiors are expected to bear subtle tweaks. Expect it to borrow details like the new SYNC3 infotainment system, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity options from the EcoSport facelift launched earlier this month. The overall dimensions are likely to remain unchanged.

(Ford EcoSport facelift's SYNC3 Infotainment System)

The Ford Figo facelift is expected to retain the current 1.5-litre diesel engine, which puts out a max power of 100PS and 215Nm of peak torque. When it comes to the petrol motor, however, Ford could introduce the newly introduced Dragon series 1.5-litre motor that was introduced in the EcoSport facelift. This 3-cylinder motor develops 123PS of power and 150Nm of peak torque. Ford is also expected to replace the present dual-clutch automatic transmission with a 6-speed torque converter as seen in the compact SUV. In its diesel avatar, the Figo was always a powerful vehicle. If Ford decides to give it the 1.5-litre petrol motor from the EcoSport, expect the updated Figo to be a cracker of a car to drive.

The same changes are likely to be introduced in the Aspire compact sedan as well. We expect the Figo facelift’s prices to remain the same as that of the present version.

Image source

Read More on : Figo on road price