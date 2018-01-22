Ford Figo Cross To Be Unveiled On January 31

The crossover, when launched, will be the third entrant in the Figo family which already comprises of a hatchback and a compact sedan

Ford India has confirmed that it will be unveiling the newest member of the Figo family, the Figo Cross on January 31, 2017. The Figo Cross is expected to get the new 1.2-litre Dragon petrol engine and will be positioned below the EcoSport facelift. It has been spied testing in India on multiple occasions, leaving us with a lot of details.

Pictured: Brazil-spec Figo Cross

The Ford Figo Cross looks bolder than the regular hatchback, thanks to the side cladding with faux skid plates underneath. Up front, sits a black mesh grille, instead of multiple chrome slats, along with slightly redesigned bumpers compared to the Figo. The rear bumpers have also been redesigned and the Figo, in its Cross avatar, also gets roof rails and chunkier 15-inch wheels. It is expected to sit around 15-20mm higher than the stock Figo to make it capable off-road.

The interiors are a lot different than the Figo twins as it does away with the cluttered central console to make way for the touchscreen infotainment system from the EcoSport. It is a Ford SYNC 3 infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

Pictured: Ford EcoSport

Coming to the heart of the Figo Cross, it is likely to be powered by a new 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder Dragon series petrol engine which is expected to deliver close to 90PS of power. The other option will be the familiar 1.5-litre, TDCi which produces 100PS of peak power. The transmission options will comprise of a 5-speed manual and, perhaps, a 6-speed automatic transmission as well.

Prices for the same are expected to start from Rs 5.50 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The Figo Cross will compete against the likes of the Hyundai i20 Active, VW Cross Polo and the Fiat Avventura, which are other hatchback-based crossovers.

