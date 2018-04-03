Ford Figo-Based Cross-Hatch Spied Undisguised Ahead Of 2018 Launch

Expect to find a new 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder motor from Ford’s newest Dragon series of petrol engines under the bonnet of the upcoming crossover

Ford’s next new product for the Indian market, a cross-hatch version of the Figo, was spied undisguised recently. Although the American automaker will not be attending the 2018 Auto Expo, it is expected to launch the new cross-hatch, which is yet to get its official name, in the first quarter of 2018. It is expected to be slightly pricier when compared to the Ford Figo, which is priced in the range of Rs 4.80 lakh and Rs 7.39 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Since the Figo sits a segment below cars such as the Elite i20 and the Polo, its cross-hatch version too will have a price advantage over other hatchback-based crossovers.

In Brazil, where the second-gen Figo hatchback is called the ‘Ka’ (the Aspire is called the ‘Ka+’), Ford already sells another version called the Ka Trail, a cross-hatch similar to the one spotted in India. Compared to the Brazilian version, however, the India-spec cross-hatch features subtle design changes. The vehicle spotted undisguised could be an indicator of what we could expect in terms of styling and equipment levels from the upcoming facelifted versions of the Figo and Aspire. Ford India is expected to launch the Figo and Aspire facelift after the introduction of the cross-hatch next year.

Pictured: All-new Ford Fiesta

The Figo cross-hatch that was spotted featured a redesigned front bumper and a relatively sleeker grille similar to the one Ford introduced with the all-new Fiesta (not sold in India, but check out the link below!). The headlamps look identical to the smoked units offered in the Figo S. The new grille design is expected to make its way to the Figo and Aspire facelift models as well.

On the inside, the new Figo-based cross-hatch will get Ford’s latest SYNC 3 touchscreen system that we’ve seen in the Endeavour, Mustang and the recently launched EcoSport facelift here. Like the EcoSport facelift, Ford could offer a 6.5-inch unit in the lower variants, while the range-topping ones are expected to feature the bigger 8-inch unit. Nevertheless, both systems feature Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity! Check out the image of the new 8-inch unit above that replaces the cumbersome-looking SYNC 1 system seen in Ford cars for nearly a decade.

At the introduction of the new 1.5-litre, 3-cylinder Dragon petrol engine at Ford’s plant in Sanand, Gujarat, the manufacturer told us that the modular nature of its engine assembly line was capable of allowing the manufacturer to expand its Dragon series engine lineup with motors of varying displacements. Hence, we expect the new Figo Cross to make its debut with an all-new 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder unit from Ford's Dragon family of petrol engines.

Since the updated EcoSport's 1.5-litre petrol engine is the most powerful motor in its class, we expect the 1.2-litre to offer class-leading figures as well. What’s more, it will also help the manufacturer claim the benefits afforded under the sub-4 metre regulations in the country. Expect the lethargic 1.2-litre petrol engine under the bonnet of the Figo and the Aspire to make way for the 3-cylinder engine when the facelifted versions of both cars arrive next year. The 1.5-litre diesel (100PS/215Nm) is expected to be carried forward.

Apart from this, the Figo Cross will feature all-around body cladding, roof rails, a raised body height, beefier tyres and rugged upholstery to complete the cross-hatch look. Check out the Brazil-spec cross-hatch in detail here: Ford Ka Trail (Figo Cross) Details Revealed

