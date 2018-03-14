Ford Figo, Aspire Available With Cash Discounts & More Offers In March 2018

The automatic variants of both cars benefit the most from the new offers
Ford India is offering cash discounts and attractive exchange bonus schemes on the Ford Figo hatchback and the Aspire sub-4m sedan. The automatic variants of both the cars get the maximum benefit with a cash discount of around Rs 42,000 for the Figo AT and over Rs 54,000 on the Aspire AT. Apart from a cash discount, Ford is offering an exchange bonus on both the cars as well. The exchange bonus for a Ford car is more than what you get on cars from other brands.
Have a look at the variant-wise offers on the Ford Figo and the Aspire:
Ford Figo
Cash
Exchange (Non-Ford)
Exchange (Ford)
Ex-showroom, Delhi price
1.2P Trend MT ABS
37,410
19,350
25,800
Rs 5.87 lakh
1.2P Titanium MT
37,410
19,350
25,800
Rs 6.23 lakh
1.5P Titanium AT
42,050
21,750
29,000
Rs 8.10 lakh
1.5D Trend MT ABS
37,990
19,650
26,200
Rs 6.83 lakh
1.5D Titanium MT
37,990
19,650
26,200
Rs 7.19 lakh
Ford Aspire
Cash
Exchange (Non-Ford)
Exchange (Ford)
Ex-showroom, Delhi price
1.2P Ambiente MT
48,633
19,350
25,800
Rs 5.67 lakh
1.2P Trend MT ABS
48,633
19,350
25,800
Rs 6.29 lakh
1.2P Titanium MT
48,633
19,350
25,800
Rs 6.59 lakh
1.5P Titanium AT
54,665
21,750
29,000
Rs 8.64 lakh
1.2P Titanium+ MT
48,633
19,350
25,800
Rs 7.30 lakh
1.5D Ambiente MT
49,387
19,650
26,200
Rs 6.78 lakh
1.5D Trend MT ABS
49,387
19,650
26,200
Rs 7.39 lakh
1.5D Titanium MT
49,387
19,650
26,200
Rs 7.70 lakh
1.5D Titanium+ MT
49,387
19,650
26,200
Rs 8.41 lakh
Ford will launch a facelift of the Figo and the Aspire in India soon. The update will not just be a cosmetic one but will most likely include a change in the engine lineup as well. We expect the updated Figo and Aspire to get the new 1.2-litre Dragon series petrol engine which produces 96PS of power and 120Nm of torque. The 1.5-litre 100PS diesel engine, however, is likely to be carried forward. Recently, Ford revealed the Figo-based Freestyle crossover for the Indian market which also draws power from the same engines. Know more about the Ford Freestyle here. Related: India-Bound Ford Figo Facelift Revealed
Stay tuned to CarDekho for more updates on offers and discounts from other carmakers.
