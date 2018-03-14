Ford Figo, Aspire Available With Cash Discounts & More Offers In March 2018

The automatic variants of both cars benefit the most from the new offers

Ford India is offering cash discounts and attractive exchange bonus schemes on the Ford Figo hatchback and the Aspire sub-4m sedan. The automatic variants of both the cars get the maximum benefit with a cash discount of around Rs 42,000 for the Figo AT and over Rs 54,000 on the Aspire AT. Apart from a cash discount, Ford is offering an exchange bonus on both the cars as well. The exchange bonus for a Ford car is more than what you get on cars from other brands.

Have a look at the variant-wise offers on the Ford Figo and the Aspire:









Ford Figo





Cash





Exchange (Non-Ford)





Exchange (Ford)





Ex-showroom, Delhi price









1.2P Trend MT ABS





37,410





19,350





25,800





Rs 5.87 lakh









1.2P Titanium MT





37,410





19,350





25,800





Rs 6.23 lakh









1.5P Titanium AT





42,050





21,750





29,000





Rs 8.10 lakh









1.5D Trend MT ABS





37,990





19,650





26,200





Rs 6.83 lakh









1.5D Titanium MT





37,990





19,650





26,200





Rs 7.19 lakh

















Ford Aspire





Cash





Exchange (Non-Ford)





Exchange (Ford)





Ex-showroom, Delhi price









1.2P Ambiente MT





48,633





19,350





25,800





Rs 5.67 lakh









1.2P Trend MT ABS





48,633





19,350





25,800





Rs 6.29 lakh









1.2P Titanium MT





48,633





19,350





25,800





Rs 6.59 lakh









1.5P Titanium AT





54,665





21,750





29,000





Rs 8.64 lakh









1.2P Titanium+ MT





48,633





19,350





25,800





Rs 7.30 lakh









1.5D Ambiente MT





49,387





19,650





26,200





Rs 6.78 lakh









1.5D Trend MT ABS





49,387





19,650





26,200





Rs 7.39 lakh









1.5D Titanium MT





49,387





19,650





26,200





Rs 7.70 lakh









1.5D Titanium+ MT





49,387





19,650





26,200





Rs 8.41 lakh









Ford will launch a facelift of the Figo and the Aspire in India soon. The update will not just be a cosmetic one but will most likely include a change in the engine lineup as well. We expect the updated Figo and Aspire to get the new 1.2-litre Dragon series petrol engine which produces 96PS of power and 120Nm of torque. The 1.5-litre 100PS diesel engine, however, is likely to be carried forward. Recently, Ford revealed the Figo-based Freestyle crossover for the Indian market which also draws power from the same engines. Know more about the Ford Freestyle here. Related: India-Bound Ford Figo Facelift Revealed

Stay tuned to CarDekho for more updates on offers and discounts from other carmakers.



