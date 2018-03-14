 Ford Figo, Aspire Available With Cash Discounts & More Offers In March 2018
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • Auto
  • Ford Figo, Aspire Available With Cash Discounts & More Offers In March 2018

Ford Figo, Aspire Available With Cash Discounts & More Offers In March 2018

By: || Updated: 14 Mar 2018 09:30 PM
Ford Figo, Aspire Available With Cash Discounts & More Offers In March 2018

The automatic variants of both cars benefit the most from the new offers



Ford Figo



Ford India is offering cash discounts and attractive exchange bonus schemes on the Ford Figo hatchback and the Aspire sub-4m sedan. The automatic variants of both the cars get the maximum benefit with a cash discount of around Rs 42,000 for the Figo AT and over Rs 54,000 on the Aspire AT. Apart from a cash discount, Ford is offering an exchange bonus on both the cars as well. The exchange bonus for a Ford car is more than what you get on cars from other brands.





Have a look at the variant-wise offers on the Ford Figo and the Aspire:

















































Ford Figo

Cash

Exchange (Non-Ford)

Exchange (Ford)

Ex-showroom, Delhi price

1.2P Trend MT ABS

37,410

19,350

25,800

Rs 5.87 lakh

1.2P Titanium MT

37,410

19,350

25,800

Rs 6.23 lakh

1.5P Titanium AT

42,050

21,750

29,000

Rs 8.10 lakh

1.5D Trend MT ABS

37,990

19,650

26,200

Rs 6.83 lakh

1.5D Titanium MT

37,990

19,650

26,200

Rs 7.19 lakh


 













































































Ford Aspire

Cash

Exchange (Non-Ford)

Exchange (Ford)

Ex-showroom, Delhi price

1.2P Ambiente MT

48,633

19,350

25,800

Rs 5.67 lakh

1.2P Trend MT ABS

48,633

19,350

25,800

Rs 6.29 lakh

1.2P Titanium MT

48,633

19,350

25,800

Rs 6.59 lakh

1.5P Titanium AT

54,665

21,750

29,000

Rs 8.64 lakh

1.2P Titanium+ MT

48,633

19,350

25,800

Rs 7.30 lakh

1.5D Ambiente MT

49,387

19,650

26,200

Rs 6.78 lakh

1.5D Trend MT ABS

49,387

19,650

26,200

Rs 7.39 lakh

1.5D Titanium MT

49,387

19,650

26,200

Rs 7.70 lakh

1.5D Titanium+ MT

49,387

19,650

26,200

Rs 8.41 lakh


Ford Figo



Ford will launch a facelift of the Figo and the Aspire in India soon. The update will not just be a cosmetic one but will most likely include a change in the engine lineup as well. We expect the updated Figo and Aspire to get the new 1.2-litre Dragon series petrol engine which produces 96PS of power and 120Nm of torque. The 1.5-litre 100PS diesel engine, however, is likely to be carried forward. Recently, Ford revealed the Figo-based Freestyle crossover for the Indian market which also draws power from the same engines. Know more about the Ford Freestyle here. Related: India-Bound Ford Figo Facelift Revealed



Stay tuned to CarDekho for more updates on offers and discounts from other carmakers.
 



Also Read: March 2018 Offers & Discounts On Renault Kwid, Captur, Duster and Lodgy || Nissan, Datsun Offering Benefits Upto Rs 72,000 On redi-GO, Sunny, Micra and Terrano


Read More on : Figo on road price


This Story has not been edited by ABP News. It has been published through cardekho.com feed directly.

For Auto News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Upcoming Sedans In India In 2018- Toyota Yaris, Honda Civic & More

trending now

INDIA
UP bypolls: Samajwadi Party bags both Phulpur & Gorakhpur LS ...
VIDEO
Supreme Court Extends Deadline To Link Aadhaar
INDIA
Bihar bypoll results: RJD leads in Araria, Jahanabad, BJP ...