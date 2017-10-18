Ford Endeavour: Variants Explained

With prices starting from Rs 25.09 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), the Ford Endeavour is available in just three variants

The Endeavour from Ford doesn’t really need an introduction. Its big, brawny and burly character has always had a charm of its own. If one passes by, its imposing road presence ensures that you give it a second look. When it was launched in January last year, there were six variants to choose from. However, in less than two years, the product catalogue has received multiple revisions. As of now, only three out of the original six variants remain on sale. Two out of them get a 2.4-litre diesel engine, while the top-spec variant gets a massive 3.2-litre diesel motor with a four-wheel drive setup. Unfortunately, you no longer get the option of choosing a manual gearbox as the Endeavour is now available only with a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

The Ford Endeavour competes with a range of SUVs in its price bracket. While there are soft-roaders like the Volkswagen Tiguan and the Skoda Kodiaq, you can also consider the Toyota Fortuner, Mitsubishi Pajero Sport and the Isuzu mu-X if you want something serious for off-roading.

Prices for the Ford Endeavour start from Rs 25.09 lakh and go all the way up to Rs 31.40 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom Delhi). Before we get into the variant-wise descriptions, let’s get the standard stuff out of the way.







Vitals





L x W x H (mm)

4,892 x 1,860 x 1,837





Ground Clearance (mm)

225 (unladen)





Seating Capacity

7













Engine Specifications





Engine

2.2L Diesel (TDCi)

3.2L Diesel (TDCi)





Displacement

2,198cc

3,198cc





Max. Power

160PS

200PS





Max. Torque

385Nm

470Nm





Claimed Fuel Efficiency

12.62kmpl

10.91kmpl







Colour options available: Sunset Red, Moondust Silver, Smoke Grey, Diamond White and Panther Black

Ford Endeavour 2.2L 4x2 AT Trend - Suitable for most of us

Price: Rs 25.09 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi)

Without wasting much time, let’s see are what some of the main features that the Endeavour gets in its base-spec:



Dual Airbags



ABS with EBD



Traction Control System



Electronic Stability Programme



4 power outlets



Power-adjustable driver’s seat (8 way)



Remote keyless entry



Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs



10-speaker music system



8.0-inch infotainment display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay



Rear AC vents with controls for second and third rows



Rain sensing wipers



Cruise control



Dual zone automatic climate control



Rear view camera



18-inch alloy wheels



One-touch operation for driver’s side window



As you’d expect in a vehicle at this price, the feature-list is pretty much sorted. Sure, this variant doesn’t have the 4x4 drivetrain and hence will not match the off-roading capability of the one that does. Apart from the absence of front parking sensors and a few more airbags, everything else that’s missing can be overlooked. In essence, this variant is suitable for those who want to keep the on-road price under Rs 30 lakh and want a commanding, full-blown SUV stance.

Ford Endeavour 2.2L 4x2 AT Titanium - Gets more features for a hefty premium

Price: Rs 28.34 lakh

Approx price premium over 2.2L 4x2 AT Trend: Rs 3.25 lakh

So what do you get for the extra amount? Given below are some of the features that this mid-range variant gets over the base-spec:



LED tail lamps and DRLs



Interior ambient lighting



Auto dimming IRVM



Automatic headlamps with HID



Front parking sensors



Tyre pressure monitoring system



Global open and close feature for front and rear windows



Burglar alarm



6 airbags (gets side and curtain airbags)



Illuminated front sunvisors with vanity mirrors



One-touch operation for driver and passenger windows



As you might have noticed, almost all of those features are catering to the convenience aspect. Yes, this variant promises to be a safe alternative for passengers with 4 additional airbags over the base variant. The inclusion of front parking sensors is an added bonus. But a premium of Rs 3.25 lakh is a bit too steep in car that still has the same engine, no sunroof and, crucially, no 4x4. All in all, this variant will suit those who want more creature comforts at their disposal but are happy with the smaller and more frugal engine option.

Ford Endeavour 3.2L 4x4 AT Titanium - Most powerful SUV in its price bracket

Price: Rs 31.40 lakh

Approx price premium over 2.2L 4x2 AT Titanium: Rs 3.06 lakh

Here’s what you get if you’re ready to stretch your budget for the top-spec variant of the Ford Endeavour:



Bigger, more powerful 5-cylinder engine



4x4 Drivetrain



Heated side mirrors



Semi-Auto parallel park assist



Power folding third row seat



Panoramic sunroof



Terrain management system



Hill descent control



7 airbags (gets a knee airbag for the driver)



The price premium of this variant over the 2.2L 4x2 AT Titanium variant is more justified than what the manufacturer charges for the 2.2L 4x2 AT Titanium over the 2.2L 4x2 AT Trend variant. While features like panoramic sunroof and parallel park assist are jolly expensive, the range-topping variant also gets a proper 4x4 drivetrain and a bigger engine. The added power and safety nets make this variant best-suited for those who need a comfortable, safe and roomy vehicle for their family but also require a capable 4x4 system to keep the vehicle moving over rough terrains.

Our recommendation? If budget is a constraint and you don’t really need a 4x4 system in the package, the entry-level Trend variant is good enough. It ticks almost all the boxes of what is expected from an SUV in its price range and segment. If you want 4x4 in a similar price bracket, the Isuzu mu-X 4x4 AT with a price tag of Rs 25.55 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) will fit your bill.

However, if you are feeling rich and can’t do without the exclusion of features like a sunroof, top-notch safety tech and the most powerful engine in its segment, the top-spec Titanium variant is the one to pick. What’s more, if you are ready to spend that much, more options from other manufacturers also open up.

