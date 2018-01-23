Ford Endeavour 2.2 Titanium Comes with A Sunroof Now

Two out of three variants of the SUV now come with this feature

Ford India has added an electric panoramic sunroof to the Endeavour 2.2 4X2 Titanium AT variant. It retails for Rs 29.57 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Earlier, customers who wanted a sunroof in their Ford SUV had to go for the top-of-the-line 3.2L 4X4 Titanium AT variant priced at Rs 32.19 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

A sunroof is one feature that buyers often look out for in cars, especially in premium vehicles, although it is not the most practical of features to have considering our climate and dusty conditions. The Ford’s arch-rival, the Toyota Fortuner, is not offered with this lifestyle-oriented feature in any of its variants. But the Endeavour 3.2 4X4 Titanium AT always had it. Buyers who were opting for the 3.2-litre Endeavour only for the sunroof, can now instead go for the smaller engine.

The Endeavour 2.2 4X2 Titanium AT packs a 2.2-litre, 4-cylinder, turbocharged diesel engine which puts out 159PS of power and 385Nm of peak torque. The Endeavour 3.2 4X4 Titanium AT, on the other hand, has a more powerful 3.2-litre, 5-cylinder, turbocharged diesel engine that belts out 197PS of power and 470Nm of torque. A 6-speed automatic transmission is standard across the range. Also Read: December 2017 Sales Comparison – Toyota Fortuner Vs Ford Endeavour Vs Skoda Kodiaq

The Ford Endeavour has seen quite a few revisions in its two-year stint with the company discontinuing all manual variants in June 2017. The carmaker even removed the Trend 3.2 4X4 variant from the lineup. The Endeavour also received a couple of price revisions in a bid to increase its appeal among car buyers in India. In the past six months, the Ford Endeavour has had a monthly sales figure ranging between 360 to 600 units. Related: Ford Endeavour: Variants Explained

Read More on : Ford Endeavour diesel