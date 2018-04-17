Ford EcoSport With Sunroof Coming Soon

The Titanium S will soon become the new range-topping variant of the EcoSport and will come with sportier styling along with additional features, including a sunroof

Ford is soon going to up its game in the sub-compact SUV segment by bringing in a fully loaded range-topping variant of the EcoSport, the Titanium S. The Titanium S variant will sit above the existing top variant, the Titanium+, in the EcoSport’s lineup. Ford also ships out a similar-looking EcoSport variant (SES) to the US from India but the India-bound Titanium S that has just been spotted has been tweaked for the local market. We expect Ford to launch this variant in the coming weeks.

What’s new?



Both the US-spec and India-spec cars ride on previous-gen Fiesta ST-inspired gunmetal finish alloy wheels





Both the US-spec and India-spec models sport a dark treatment to the exterior, like gunmetal finish for the front grille instead of chrome, smoked projector headlamps and fog lamps and gunmetal finish on the front and rear faux skid plates



The India-spec EcoSport Titanium S will get black contrasting roof just like the pre-facelift Ford EcoSport Platinum Edition





Both the India-spec and US-spec models sport an all-black interior with orange appliques along with fabric+leather upholstery featuring orange highlights and stitching





The Titanium S will pack a sunroof and the EcoSport will become the second offering in the sub-compact and compact SUV space to feature the same after the Honda WR-V. Sunroof is gradually becoming popular in this space and the upcoming Hyundai Creta facelift will offer it as well. The EcoSport SES (US-spec model) also features a sunroof





Updated instrument cluster with a large colour driver info screen and chrome rings (check out the picture below). It will definitely look better than what the EcoSport currently offers





Ford is expected to offer a sporty tuning for its suspension setup like the Figo S and Aspire S. The US-spec EcoSport SES gets the same





We expect Ford to introduce a new 6-speed manual gearbox with its 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines with the Titanium S variant. In such a case, this transmission will replace the ageing ‘iB5’ Getrag-sourced 5-speed unit in all the variants subsequently. The Euro-spec EcoSport facelift 1.5-litre diesel already offers this 6-speed gearbox. We had earlier reported that this transmission is India-bound





The US-spec EcoSport SES gets butterfly-type/scissor-type front wipers but the India-spec EcoSport Titanium S would features conventional ones, as seen in the spy image





The US-spec model doesn’t get a boot-mounted spare wheel; however, the EcoSport Titanium S spotted earlier did have one



Expected Price Hike



Ford EcoSport price range (as of April 16, 2018): Rs 7.82 lakh - 11.35 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi)



The Ford EcoSport Titanium S, of course, will attract a premium over the existing variants. The current top-spec EcoSport Titanium+ petrol costs Rs 10.52 lakh for the manual and Rs 11.35 lakh for the automatic. The diesel Titanium+, on the other hand, retails at Rs 11.04 lakh. Given all the additional features it will offer, Ford is expected to charge a premium of around 40k-50K over the regular Titanium+. Besides the sub-4m SUVs such as Brezza and Nexon, the EcoSport’s prices overlap with mid-variants of compact SUVs such as the Creta and Captur. Add-ons such as a sunroof and a new 6-speed manual transmission will certainly help the Ford make a stronger case against its rivals, specially the compact SUVs.

