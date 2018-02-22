Ford EcoSport Storm In Pictures - Rugged, 4x4 SUV Could Come To India

Last month, Ford revealed a rugged version of its compact SUV called the EcoSport Storm in Brazil. The most distinctive element of the new version has to be its Ford F-150 Raptor-inspired grille with the word ‘STORM’ inscribed on it and the new 4WD (Wheel Drive) system. Initially, it will only be sold in the South American markets. However, Ford could bring it to India as well to give the EcoSport’s lineup a breath of fresh air.

In this guise, the compact SUV comes packed with a 2.0-litre petrol and ethanol engine which produce different power outputs depending on the fuel type. While the petrol-fueled engine pumps out 172PS and 202Nm, the ethanol one makes 178.5PS and 221Nm. Mated to a 6-speed automatic (torque converter), the Storm gets a standard four-wheel drive system.

Ford says it has tweaked the EcoSport Storm’s suspension setup to handle the increased weight (up by 110kg) due to the addition of the four-wheel drive system. This setup helps it helps it take on the rough stuff as it has 15 per cent better shock absorption and 40 per cent reduced steering vibration. The Storm is based on the top-spec Titanium variant and gets all the bells and whistles of the fully loaded trim.

Let’s take you through the Ford EcoSport Storm’s gallery:

Ford has added a new paint option called the Brown Trancoso

The F-150 Raptor-inspired grille with the word ‘STORM’ inscribed

Xenon headlamps with LED DRLs

Storm graphics on the side profile look catchy

The Storm iteration gets new 17-inch Michelin tyres

This is the first time the EcoSport gets a ‘4WD’ badge

Functional roof rack makes it perfect for mounting a roof box for extra luggage

Door-mounted spare wheel gets a Storm badge on the cover

Ebony black leather seats with satin orange stitching makes the EcoSport’s cabin feel plusher

New 6-speed torque converter promises to offer sporty performance

Multimedia system with SYNC 3 offered as standard

Interior gets dual-tone orange and grey finish. The large glass area and a sunroof make its cabin look airy.

The EcoSport Storm looks ready to take on rough terrains

