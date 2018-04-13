  • Latest News
  • Auto
  • Ford EcoSport Gets New Features; Parking Sensors Now Standard
  • Latest News
  • Auto
  • Ford EcoSport Gets New Features; Parking Sensors Now Standard

Ford EcoSport Gets New Features; Parking Sensors Now Standard

By: | Updated: 13 Apr 2018 02:30 PM

There is a subsequent price increase as well but it won’t pinch your pocket



Ford EcoSport



If you are planning to buy a new Ford EcoSport, we have news for you. Ford has updated the feature list of its sub-4m SUV with a marginal increase in prices.



The EcoSport now gets speed-sensing auto door lock, rear parking sensors and passenger seat belt reminder as standard across the range. Other additions include the introduction of a rear parking camera on the Trend, Trend + and Titanium variant (earlier limited to Titanium + only) and a new 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system on all variants except the top-spec Titanium +, which continues to get the 8-inch unit. The base-spec Ambiente variant, on the other hand, misses out on a touchscreen audio system. Earlier, the EcoSport was offered with a 6.5-inch and 8-inch touchscreen only, depending on the variant. 



However, features such as SYNC 3, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Ford MyKey and ambient lighting are now limited to the top-spec Titanium + variant only. Earlier these features were available in lower variants as well.



Related: Ford & Mahindra To Jointly Develop New SUVs, Small Electric Car In India



Here are the updated prices of the EcoSport (ex-showroom Delhi)















































































Variant

New Prices

Old Prices



Difference

Ambiente petrol

Rs 7.82 lakh

Rs 7.77 lakh

+Rs 5,000

Trend petrol

Rs 8.56 lakh

Rs 8.46 lakh

+Rs 10,000

Trend + petrol AT

Rs 9.75 lakh

Rs 9.66 lakh

+Rs 9,000

Titanium petrol

Rs 9.55 lakh

Rs 9.51 lakh

+Rs 4,000

Titanium + petrol MT

Rs 10.52 lakh

Rs 10.47 lakh

+Rs 5,000

Titanium + petrol AT

Rs 11.35 lakh

Rs 11.31 lakh

+Rs 4,000

Ambiente diesel

Rs 8.41 lakh

Rs 8.37 lakh

+Rs 4,000

Trend diesel

Rs 9.15 lakh

Rs 9.06 lakh

+Rs 9,000

Trend + diesel

Rs 9.55 lakh

Rs 9.46 lakh

+Rs 9,000

Titanium diesel

Rs 9.99 lakh

Rs 10 lakh

-Rs 1,000

Titanium + diesel

Rs 11.04 lakh

Rs 11 lakh

+Rs 4,000


With more features in its kitty, the prices of the EcoSport have also been updated. The Trend variant, which now gets a rear parking camera along with other standard features that Ford is now offering sees the highest increase in price - Rs 9,000 for the diesel engine and Rs 10,000 for petrol. More importantly, though, the hike in prices with respect to the features added seems justified.



Ford EcoSport



Mechanically, the EcoSport remains unchanged. It continues to get the same set of 1.5-litre engines like before. However, recently Ford launched the petrol Titanium+ EcoSport with a manual transmission, which was earlier offered only with a 6-speed AT.



Also Read: Ford To Take On Jeep Compass With XUV500-Based SUV; Launch Expected In 2021


Read More on : EcoSport diesel


This Story has not been edited by ABP News. It has been published through cardekho.com feed directly.

For Auto News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published: 13 Apr 2018 02:30 PM
View Comments
Next Story Scomadi Scooters All Set To Enter Indian Market
LIVE TV Video Photo

TRENDING VIDEOS

Here's the truth if Neha Kakkar is dating Himansh Kohli

Asifa gangrape case: Bar association advocates threaten victim's ...

Unnao Rape: Zero tolerance policy has been adopted, guilty won't ...

Unnao rape: BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar arrested

ABP News EXCLUSIVE: Unnao Rape: When BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar...