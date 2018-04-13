Ford EcoSport Gets New Features; Parking Sensors Now Standard

There is a subsequent price increase as well but it won’t pinch your pocket
If you are planning to buy a new Ford EcoSport, we have news for you. Ford has updated the feature list of its sub-4m SUV with a marginal increase in prices.
The EcoSport now gets speed-sensing auto door lock, rear parking sensors and passenger seat belt reminder as standard across the range. Other additions include the introduction of a rear parking camera on the Trend, Trend + and Titanium variant (earlier limited to Titanium + only) and a new 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system on all variants except the top-spec Titanium +, which continues to get the 8-inch unit. The base-spec Ambiente variant, on the other hand, misses out on a touchscreen audio system. Earlier, the EcoSport was offered with a 6.5-inch and 8-inch touchscreen only, depending on the variant.
However, features such as SYNC 3, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Ford MyKey and ambient lighting are now limited to the top-spec Titanium + variant only. Earlier these features were available in lower variants as well.
Related: Ford & Mahindra To Jointly Develop New SUVs, Small Electric Car In India
Here are the updated prices of the EcoSport (ex-showroom Delhi)
Variant
New Prices
Old Prices
Difference
Ambiente petrol
Rs 7.82 lakh
Rs 7.77 lakh
+Rs 5,000
Trend petrol
Rs 8.56 lakh
Rs 8.46 lakh
+Rs 10,000
Trend + petrol AT
Rs 9.75 lakh
Rs 9.66 lakh
+Rs 9,000
Titanium petrol
Rs 9.55 lakh
Rs 9.51 lakh
+Rs 4,000
Titanium + petrol MT
Rs 10.52 lakh
Rs 10.47 lakh
+Rs 5,000
Titanium + petrol AT
Rs 11.35 lakh
Rs 11.31 lakh
+Rs 4,000
Ambiente diesel
Rs 8.41 lakh
Rs 8.37 lakh
+Rs 4,000
Trend diesel
Rs 9.15 lakh
Rs 9.06 lakh
+Rs 9,000
Trend + diesel
Rs 9.55 lakh
Rs 9.46 lakh
+Rs 9,000
Titanium diesel
Rs 9.99 lakh
Rs 10 lakh
-Rs 1,000
Titanium + diesel
Rs 11.04 lakh
Rs 11 lakh
+Rs 4,000
With more features in its kitty, the prices of the EcoSport have also been updated. The Trend variant, which now gets a rear parking camera along with other standard features that Ford is now offering sees the highest increase in price - Rs 9,000 for the diesel engine and Rs 10,000 for petrol. More importantly, though, the hike in prices with respect to the features added seems justified.
Mechanically, the EcoSport remains unchanged. It continues to get the same set of 1.5-litre engines like before. However, recently Ford launched the petrol Titanium+ EcoSport with a manual transmission, which was earlier offered only with a 6-speed AT.
Also Read: Ford To Take On Jeep Compass With XUV500-Based SUV; Launch Expected In 2021
Read More on : EcoSport diesel
This Story has not been edited by ABP News. It has been published through cardekho.com feed directly.
For Auto News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
- - - - - - - - - Advertisement- - - - - - - - -