Ford EcoSport Facelift: What Could Have Been Better

Ford’s refreshed version of the EcoSport starts at Rs 7.31 lakh and boasts of several improvements, but there are some aspects that put it some distance away from being the perfect compact SUV. Take a look.

Ford brought in the EcoSport facelift to India in a price range of Rs 7.31 lakh to Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The new compact SUV gets a long list of changes and best-in-segment features but there are several fronts on which we think Ford has left us wanting. While there are no glaring issues in the package per se, it is our duty to highlight any shortcomings that we can sight to help you buyers make a much better and conscious decision. So here are some things that could have been better in the new 2017 Ford EcoSport facelift.

Rear Seat Space



The rear seats of the previous EcoSport were a bit crammed in terms of width. And in our road test review, we found that the issue still persists, especially when compared to its competition. The rear seats do get decent legroom with a wheelbase of 2519mm, center armrest with cupholders and even charging outlets, but the cabin is best suited to four rather than five.

Customisation Options

Pictured: Euro-spec Ford EcoSport

The Ford EcoSport facelift looks better than before and it already was a good looking vehicle even in its pre-facelift avatar. But unlike its rivals, the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Mahindra TUV300 and even the Honda WR-V, buyers don’t get options to personalise the vehicle according to their own tastes. However, we expect Ford might address this issue sooner than later.

Ride Quality

The ride quality as reported in our road test review was stiff and will be appealing to those who find themselves in the driving seat often. But those looking for a supple ride quality can look towards other options like the Tata Nexon and Honda WR-V.

Addition of Diesel Automatic



Given the increasing popularity of automatics, Ford could have offered a diesel automatic as an option because several new buyers who purchase automatics are long distance travellers who would have appreciated the frugal nature of the 1.5-litre diesel engine. Further, there is no diesel auto on offer, which could have brought in even bigger numbers while cutting into the automatic sedan sales.

Distinctive Interiors



This is evident from the moment you set your eyes on the dashboard, as it gets parts similar to the Figo twins, like the climate control unit and the headlight toggle switches placed below the MID. Without taking anything away from the existing interiors of the Ford, they could have been a little different, is what we feel.

Read More on : Ford Ecosport diesel