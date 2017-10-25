Ford EcoSport Facelift Variant Details Leak Before Launch

Highly likely to launch on November 9, the EcoSport facelift gets ABS with EBD as standard this time around. The AT version gets paddle shifters!
Just ahead of its launch, the Ford EcoSport facelift’s brochure has been leaked, giving us a sneak peek into the feature list of each variant. Earlier, it was expected to roll out during Diwali, but now, in all probability, Ford will launch the EcoSport facelift on November 9, 2017. Let’s check out what key features each variant gets in the new EcoSport.
Starting with the standard features, the EcoSport facelift gets ABS with EBD and rear child lock as standard, apart from the dual airbags seen on its predecessor.
Ford EcoSport Ambiente
The EcoSport facelift’s entry-level variant, the Ambiente gets the following key features:
Safe clutch start
Crash unlocking system (Door unlock with light flashing)
Power door locks
Engine immobiliser
Approach lights and homesafe headlamps
Emergency brake light flashing
Door ajar warning
Audio with AM/FM, MP3, Aux-in, USB
4 Radio speakers – front and rear
Bluetooth handsfree/audio stream
Halogen quadbeam reflector headlamps with chrome bezel
Ford EcoSport Trend
Here are the key features of the Trend trim:
Dual USB ports with illumination
2 front tweeters
Mobile navigation with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Steering mounted controls
Ford EcoSport Trend+
The Trend+ gets the following additional key features over the Trend trim:
Load compartment light
Power fold outside mirrors
Rear package tray
Height adjustable driver seat
Front full console armrest with storage
Driver window one-touch up/down
Rear parking sensor
Ford EcoSport Titanium
The Titanium variant of the EcoSport facelift gets the following important features:
Push start/stop and smart entry with capacitive sensor
Rear seat center armrest with cup holders
Projector beam headlamps
LED Daytime Running Lights
Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob
Multicolour footwell ambient lighting
High speed warning
The Titanium automatic gets the same features as seen in the present model – HLA (Hill Launch Assist), ESC (Electronic Stability Control), EBA (Electronic Brake Assist) and TCS (Traction Control System) - except for the paddle shifters.
Must read: All you need to know abou the upcoming Ford EcoSport facelift
Ford EcoSport Titanium+
The feature list of the top-spec Titanium+ variant of the EcoSport includes:
ISOFIX
Cruise control with adjustable speed limiter device
Rain sensing wipers
Automatic headlamps (on/off)
Glove box illumination
Tyre pressure monitoring system
The Ford EcoSport facelift will draw power from the new 1.5-litre 3-cylinder Ti-VCT petrol motor, unveiled earlier this month. The new engine is more powerful (generates 123PS/150Nm) than the existing one – power and torque have gone up by 10 per cent and 7 per cent, respectively. Despite being powerful, it consumes 7 per cent lesser fuel compared to the present 1.5-litre 4-cylinder mill. It will be paired to a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission. The other engines – 1.0-litre EcoBoost and the 1.5-litre diesel – are expected to be carried forward from the present EcoSport.
The EcoSport has got new rivals this time around in the name of the Tata Nexon and the Honda WRV, besides the segment-leader Maruti Vitara Brezza.
We expect the EcoSport facelift’s prices to climb up by Rs 10,000-20,000 across variants. We’ll have to wait and see to know the exact prices of the new EcoSport. What’s your guess? Do let us know in the comments section below.
