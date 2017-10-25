 Ford EcoSport Facelift Variant Details Leak Before Launch
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • Auto
  • Ford EcoSport Facelift Variant Details Leak Before Launch

Ford EcoSport Facelift Variant Details Leak Before Launch

By: || Updated: 25 Oct 2017 08:30 PM
Ford EcoSport Facelift Variant Details Leak Before Launch

Highly likely to launch on November 9, the EcoSport facelift gets ABS with EBD as standard this time around. The AT version gets paddle shifters!



Ford EcoSport facelift



Just ahead of its launch, the Ford EcoSport facelift’s brochure has been leaked, giving us a sneak peek into the feature list of each variant. Earlier, it was expected to roll out during Diwali, but now, in all probability, Ford will launch the EcoSport facelift on November 9, 2017. Let’s check out what key features each variant gets in the new EcoSport.



Starting with the standard features, the EcoSport facelift gets ABS with EBD and rear child lock as standard, apart from the dual airbags seen on its predecessor.



Ford EcoSport Ambiente



The EcoSport facelift’s entry-level variant, the Ambiente gets the following key features:





  • Safe clutch start




  • Crash unlocking system (Door unlock with light flashing)




  • Power door locks




  • Engine immobiliser




  • Approach lights and homesafe headlamps




  • Emergency brake light flashing




  • Door ajar warning




  • Audio with AM/FM, MP3, Aux-in, USB




  • 4 Radio speakers – front and rear




  • Bluetooth handsfree/audio stream




  • Halogen quadbeam reflector headlamps with chrome bezel





Ford EcoSport Facelift Headlamps



Ford EcoSport Trend



Here are the key features of the Trend trim:





  • Dual USB ports with illumination




  • 2 front tweeters




  • Mobile navigation with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto




  • Steering mounted controls





Ford EcoSport Trend+



The Trend+ gets the following additional key features over the Trend trim:





  • Load compartment light




  • Power fold outside mirrors




  • Rear package tray




  • Height adjustable driver seat




  • Front full console armrest with storage




  • Driver window one-touch up/down




  • Rear parking sensor





Ford EcoSport Titanium



The Titanium variant of the EcoSport facelift gets the following important features:





  • Push start/stop and smart entry with capacitive sensor




  • Rear seat center armrest with cup holders




  • Projector beam headlamps




  • LED Daytime Running Lights




  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob




  • Multicolour footwell ambient lighting




  • High speed warning





The Titanium automatic gets the same features as seen in the present model – HLA (Hill Launch Assist), ESC (Electronic Stability Control), EBA (Electronic Brake Assist) and TCS (Traction Control System) - except for the paddle shifters.  



Must read: All you need to know abou the upcoming Ford EcoSport facelift



Ford EcoSport Titanium+



The feature list of the top-spec Titanium+ variant of the EcoSport includes:





  • ISOFIX




  • Cruise control with adjustable speed limiter device




  • Rain sensing wipers




  • Automatic headlamps (on/off)




  • Glove box illumination




  • Tyre pressure monitoring system





The Ford EcoSport facelift will draw power from the new 1.5-litre 3-cylinder Ti-VCT petrol motor, unveiled earlier this month. The new engine is more powerful (generates 123PS/150Nm) than the existing one – power and torque have gone up by 10 per cent and 7 per cent, respectively. Despite being powerful, it consumes 7 per cent lesser fuel compared to the present 1.5-litre 4-cylinder mill. It will be paired to a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission. The other engines – 1.0-litre EcoBoost and the 1.5-litre diesel – are expected to be carried forward from the present EcoSport.



Ford EcoSport Facelift



The EcoSport has got new rivals this time around in the name of the Tata Nexon and the Honda WRV, besides the segment-leader Maruti Vitara Brezza.



We expect the EcoSport facelift’s prices to climb up by Rs 10,000-20,000 across variants. We’ll have to wait and see to know the exact prices of the new EcoSport. What’s your guess? Do let us know in the comments section below.


Read More on : Ford Ecosport on road price


This Story has not been edited by ABP News. It has been published through cardekho.com feed directly.

For Auto News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Maruti To Launch An SUV Over Brezza In India

trending now

VIDEO
Producer B P Singh's elder son Salil Singh dies ...
TV
Bigg Boss 11 Day 23: Dhinchak Pooja bursts into tears
VIDEO
Ghanti Bajao: Know why Kim Jong-un will die in ...