Ford EcoSport Facelift Variant Details Leak Before Launch

Highly likely to launch on November 9, the EcoSport facelift gets ABS with EBD as standard this time around. The AT version gets paddle shifters!

Just ahead of its launch, the Ford EcoSport facelift’s brochure has been leaked, giving us a sneak peek into the feature list of each variant. Earlier, it was expected to roll out during Diwali, but now, in all probability, Ford will launch the EcoSport facelift on November 9, 2017. Let’s check out what key features each variant gets in the new EcoSport.

Starting with the standard features, the EcoSport facelift gets ABS with EBD and rear child lock as standard, apart from the dual airbags seen on its predecessor.

Ford EcoSport Ambiente

The EcoSport facelift’s entry-level variant, the Ambiente gets the following key features:





Safe clutch start







Crash unlocking system (Door unlock with light flashing)







Power door locks







Engine immobiliser







Approach lights and homesafe headlamps







Emergency brake light flashing







Door ajar warning







Audio with AM/FM, MP3, Aux-in, USB







4 Radio speakers – front and rear







Bluetooth handsfree/audio stream







Halogen quadbeam reflector headlamps with chrome bezel





Ford EcoSport Trend

Here are the key features of the Trend trim:





Dual USB ports with illumination







2 front tweeters







Mobile navigation with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto







Steering mounted controls





Ford EcoSport Trend+

The Trend+ gets the following additional key features over the Trend trim:





Load compartment light







Power fold outside mirrors







Rear package tray







Height adjustable driver seat







Front full console armrest with storage







Driver window one-touch up/down







Rear parking sensor





Ford EcoSport Titanium

The Titanium variant of the EcoSport facelift gets the following important features:





Push start/stop and smart entry with capacitive sensor







Rear seat center armrest with cup holders







Projector beam headlamps







LED Daytime Running Lights







Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob







Multicolour footwell ambient lighting







High speed warning





The Titanium automatic gets the same features as seen in the present model – HLA (Hill Launch Assist), ESC (Electronic Stability Control), EBA (Electronic Brake Assist) and TCS (Traction Control System) - except for the paddle shifters.

Ford EcoSport Titanium+

The feature list of the top-spec Titanium+ variant of the EcoSport includes:





ISOFIX







Cruise control with adjustable speed limiter device







Rain sensing wipers







Automatic headlamps (on/off)







Glove box illumination







Tyre pressure monitoring system





The Ford EcoSport facelift will draw power from the new 1.5-litre 3-cylinder Ti-VCT petrol motor, unveiled earlier this month. The new engine is more powerful (generates 123PS/150Nm) than the existing one – power and torque have gone up by 10 per cent and 7 per cent, respectively. Despite being powerful, it consumes 7 per cent lesser fuel compared to the present 1.5-litre 4-cylinder mill. It will be paired to a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission. The other engines – 1.0-litre EcoBoost and the 1.5-litre diesel – are expected to be carried forward from the present EcoSport.

The EcoSport has got new rivals this time around in the name of the Tata Nexon and the Honda WRV, besides the segment-leader Maruti Vitara Brezza.

We expect the EcoSport facelift’s prices to climb up by Rs 10,000-20,000 across variants. We’ll have to wait and see to know the exact prices of the new EcoSport. What’s your guess? Do let us know in the comments section below.

