Ford EcoSport Facelift Unofficial Bookings Commence

Several Ford dealers across Delhi and Mumbai have started accepting unofficial bookings of the model which will be on display in the first week of November.

Watch Ford EcoSport facelift video review:

We had reported earlier that the Ford Ecosport facelift is going to launch in the first half of November and the current turn of events have reaffirmed the same. Several dealers in Delhi and Mumbai have confirmed that they are accepting unofficial bookings for the upcoming model for a token amount of Rs 50,000. The new model will reach the dealerships by the first week of November 2017.

There will be a host of new changes on the cosmetic as well as the mechanical front. It gets a redesigned front fascia flanked by projector headlamps with LED DRLs. Other changes include chunkier fog lamps, newly designed alloy wheels, a new spare wheel cover and slightly reworked taillights. The interiors have also been tweaked for a much more premium feel and look much more appealing. It gets an 8-inch floating touchscreen at the center with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, among other features.

The most important change is the new Dragon series petrol engine which is a 1.5-litre, 3-cylinder unit churning out 123PS of power and 150Nm of torque. The existing 1.5-litre TCDi and Ecoboost engines are expected to be carried forward in the new model as well. A 5-speed manual gearbox will be standard, while the 6-speed AT will be available as an option.

The Ford EcoSport facelift is expected to get a marginal price hike as it gets a pretty generous list of features from the entry-level variant itself. For a detailed insight into the variant wise features, take a look at our Ford Ecosport facelift variants explained story.

Words: Dhruv Attri

Read More on : Ford Ecosport on road price