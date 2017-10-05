Ford EcoSport Facelift To Get New 1.5-litre Petrol Engine

At 123PS/150Nm, the new engine produces 10 per cent more power and 7 per cent more torque than the existing 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine

Ford India has taken the wraps off a new petrol engine, a naturally aspirated 1.5-litre (1,497cc), 3-cylinder Ti-VCT motor. It is tuned to produce a peak power output of 123PS @ 6,500 rpm and a maximum torque of 150Nm @ 4,500 rpm. Compared to the existing 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder mill, the new engine produces 10 per cent more power and 7 per cent more torque. The engine will come mated to either a 5-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed automatic.

The new 3-pot mill has been engineered in such a way that its aluminium block is lighter, reduces friction amongst components, and is 10 per cent smaller in size compared to the 4-cylinder motor. While these changes enable the engine to deliver more oomph, they also help in improving fuel efficiency. The new engine achieves a 7 per cent decline in Brake Specific Fuel Consumption and CO2 emissions.

It seems Ford was adamant on improving fuel efficiency figures while staying true to its core DNA of being a fun-to-drive motor. The crankshaft offset from the cylinder centre line helps improves both performance and fuel efficiency. Other optimisation measures include centered spark plugs, which help in standardised and efficient combustion, and a coil-on-plug system that also contributes to better combustion and quicker engine start.

To ensure the lowering of NVH (noise, vibration and harshness) levels, the engine’s balance shaft is supported by hydrodynamic bearings. This inclusion eliminates the first-order vibrations which are typical to 3-cylinder engines. Amongst other engineering tweaks, a belt-in-oil primary drive system has also been injected that helps in reducing noise and friction.

The new engine will make its debut with the mid-life update of the Ford EcoSport, which will go on sale later this year. This engine will be built at Ford’s Sanand plant in Gujarat, for both domestic products and exports across the globe. Ford says that its engineering team in India has contributed significantly in developing this engine, which will comprise of 80 per cent locally sourced parts.

