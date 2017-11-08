Ford EcoSport Facelift – All You Need To Know

With the facelift, the EcoSport skips the turbocharged Ecoboost engine and gets a new Dragon series 1.5-litre petrol motor. All questions about the EcoSport facelift answered here.

Ford India’s dark horse, the EcoSport, is all set to get a mid-cycle facelift tomorrow. Except for the addition of a Platinum variant, the compact SUV didn’t receive any update since the time it was first launched back in 2013. Hence, Ford is bringing this facelift with extensive changes both inside and out. In fact, the additions and deletions have gone inside the bonnet as well. It’s time to find out what the EcoSport facelift has in store for us.

What makes the exterior look smarter?

The updated EcoSport has received extensive changes to its looks. Most of it is limited to the front fascia where it gets a redesigned front profile with a single hexagonal radiator grille (split one in its predecessor), bigger headlamps with bi-xenon lighting and LED daytime running lights and restyled fog lamp housings with integrated turn signals. The bonnet is slightly raised in the centre and gradually drops toward the sides.

Except for the addition of new 17-inch alloy wheels on the Titanium+ variant, the side profile is almost similar to the pre-facelift EcoSport. At the rear, it gets a new spare wheel cover and a minor tweak to the bumper. The rest of the details have been left untouched.

Ford EcoSport facelift colours

Among the seven colour options of the outgoing model, four shades - Golden Bronze, Kinetic Blue, Mars Red and Panther Black – have been replaced by these new colours - Absolute Black, Race Red, Lightning Blue and Canyon Ridge. The remaining three colours are the Diamond White, Moondust Silver and Smoke Grey.

What makes the interiors more adorable?

You’ll be completely surprised as soon as you step inside the updated EcoSport. The cabin is a radical departure from the earlier one, and has been bestowed with a new instrument cluster (4.2-inch MID screen for higher variants and a 2.3-inch for the lower ones) and a floating SYNC 3 touchscreen infotainment system that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Furthermore, it gets a soft-touch material at the top of the dashboard and a new steering wheel. It continues to get dual-zone automatic climate control and leather upholstery among other features seen in its predecessor.

What makes the cruising happier?

The EcoSport facelift is no longer available with the critically-acclaimed 3-cylinder, 1.0-litre Ecoboost turbocharged petrol engine and the older 4-cylinder, 1.5-litre, naturally-aspirated petrol engine this time around. Instead, it gets a new 1.5-litre, 3-cylinder TiVCT petrol motor from the new Dragon series of engines that generates a phenomenal power output of 123PS and 150Nm of peak torque. This engine can be had with either a new 6-speed torque convertor or a 5-speed manual gearbox. Ford has retained the 1.5-litre diesel mill with the 5-speed manual gearbox with the facelift.

The EcoSport facelift returns mileage figures of 17kmpl (14.8kmpl-AT) and 23kmpl with its petrol and diesel engines, respectively.

Ford EcoSport Variants

The Ford EcoSport is available in five variants – Ambiente, Trend, Trend+, Titanium and Titanium+.

Ford EcoSport Ambiente

The entry-level Ambiente variant gets the following key features:









Safe clutch start





Emergency brake light flashing









Crash unlocking system (Door unlock with light flashing)





Audio with AM/FM, MP3, Aux-in, USB









Power door locks





4 speakers – front and rear









Engine immobiliser





Bluetooth handsfree/audio stream









Approach lights and homesafe headlamps





Halogen quad beam reflector headlamps with chrome bezel









Ford EcoSport Trend

Here are the key features of the Trend trim:









Dual USB ports with illumination





Mobile navigation with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto









2 front tweeters





Steering-mounted controls









Ford EcoSport Trend+

The Trend+ gets the following features over the Trend trim:









Rear parking sensor





Height-adjustable driver seat









Power-folding ORVMs





Front full console armrest with storage









Rear parcel tray





Driver window one-touch up/down









Ford EcoSport Titanium

The Titanium variant of the EcoSport facelift gets the following important features:









Push start/stop and smart entry with capacitive sensor





Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob









Rear seat centre armrest with cup holders





Multicolour footwell ambient lighting









Projector beam headlamps





High speed warning









LED Daytime Running Lights











Except for the paddle shifter, the Titanium automatic continues to get the same features as seen in its predecessor – HLA (Hill Launch Assist), ESC (Electronic Stability Control), EBA (Electronic Brake Assist) and TCS (Traction Control System).

Ford EcoSport Titanium+

The feature list of the top-spec Titanium+ variant of the EcoSport includes:









ISOFIX child seat anchorages





Automatic headlamps (on/off)









Cruise control with adjustable speed limiter





Glovebox illumination









Rain-sensing wipers





Tyre pressure monitoring system









To know which variant is best for you, head over to our Ford EcoSport Facelift – Variants Explained story.

Prices

We expect Ford to charge a premium of around Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 over the current EcoSport for each variant. Stay tuned to CarDekho to know the precise prices of the EcoSport facelift.