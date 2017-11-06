Ford EcoSport Facelift: Limited Online Stock Of 123 Units Booked Within Hours

The online bookings started at midnight on November 5, 2017. Stock ran out before 10am!

Ford India’s dealer network across the country started accepting official bookings for the updated EcoSport from November 2, 2017. While that’s the most common route carmakers take to gain traction in the market, Ford India joined hands with online retailing giant Amazon.in and offered potential customers a chance to jump the queue by opening bookings for the sub-4 metre SUV from midnight of November 5, 2017. The booking window was slated to remain open for 24 hours. However, the limited stock of 123 units ran out even before the clock ticked 10am!

Although Ford hasn’t shared the exact numerical bifurcation, the company claimed that the majority of bookings came for the top-spec Titanium+ variant with the all-new 1.5-litre petrol engine which produces 123PS/150Nm. In this variant, the engine can be had only with the all-new 6-speed automatic gearbox. This setup returns a claimed fuel economy 14.8kmpl. The updated EcoSport is more frugal with the 5-speed manual transmission, returning 17kmpl with the petrol engine and 23kmpl with the diesel one.

Most customers who booked the EcoSport through Amazon.in had made their choice of variant by midnight itself. The new Lightning Blue body paint option emerged as the most preferred choice among customers. While dealer partners were accepting bookings for the SUV for a refundable amount ranging between Rs 20,000-Rs 50,000, the booking amount online was set at just Rs 10,000.

The proper mid-life update of the Ford EcoSport comes after nearly 4 and a half years. However, Ford seems to have done a thorough job with it. We’ve driven it and you can read our first drive review here. The engine and transmission option has been made much simpler this time around. Even the feature list, interior trim and practicality offered have gone up a notch.

In its refreshed avatar, the Ford EcoSport will not only renew its rivalry with the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, the Tata Nexon and the Mahindra TUV300, but also try and reclaim the throne of the best-selling sub-4 metre SUV in India.

