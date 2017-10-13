 Ford EcoSport Facelift Likely To Get A Sporty Variant
Updated: 13 Oct 2017 11:30 AM
The S variant of the updated Ford EcoSport is likely to get sporty styling inside out, like the Figo S and the Aspire S



Ford is gearing up to launch the thoroughly updated facelift of its bread and butter model, the EcoSport, in the coming months. The American automaker has recently introduced the new 1.5-litre 3-cylinder petrol engine that will power the updated sub-4m SUV. Now, an ‘S’ variant of the EcoSport facelift (based on the range-topping Titanium trim level) has been spied in the country, which might become the top-spec model in its lineup.



Ford EcoSport S



Much like the ‘S’ model of the Figo and the Aspire, the EcoSport S is expected to get dark aesthetic treatment inside out and exclusive alloy wheels. In the spy shots, the EcoSport is seen with smoked headlamps, sans chrome on the grille and features sporty looking alloy wheels. On the inside, it is expected to get a sportier looking upholstery. The EcoSport S is unlikely to get a stiffer suspension setup, which is not the case with the Figo S duo.  



Ford EcoSport S



A sporty-looking trim will surely help the updated EcoSport to strengthen its case against the segment bestseller, the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, and the chic looking Tata Nexon. However, it remains to be seen whether the spied version is for India or for export as Ford India has been exporting the EcoSport to several markets. 



Don’t miss: Ford EcoSport Facelift: What To Expect?



Source


This Story has not been edited by ABP News. It has been published through cardekho.com feed directly.

First Published:
