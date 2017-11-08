Ford EcoSport Facelift Expected Prices

Ford is all set to launch the EcoSport on November 9, 2017. Here’s what we think the variant-wise pricing could be

When Ford first brought in the EcoSport back in 2013 it was priced at a mouth watering Rs 5.59 lakh for the starting 1.5-litre petrol Ambiente, which by now has increased to Rs 7.31 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom Delhi). While the price rise has been ubiquitous, sales of the current EcoSport have fallen largely due to the increasing competition from the Maruti Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon and the Honda WR-V. While all of the above mentioned vehicles sport a similar price tag, we expect a slight rise in some variants of the upcoming EcoSport facelift due to increased features from the base variants itself and the introduction of a better Dragon series petrol engine.

So here’s an insight into what the Ford EcoSport facelift’s variants -- Ambiente, Trend, Trend+, Titanium and Titanium+ -- could cost around.

Ford EcoSport Facelift Ambiente

The existing EcoSport starts from Rs 7.31 lakh and Rs 8.01 lakh for the petrol and diesel respectively. Now, the base variant itself comes with bare minimum safety features like ABS with EBD and dual airbags. Then there is a 4-speaker audio system with Bluetooth, AUX-in, USB, FM and Ford’s nifty device dock. This being a sensible variant could likely be the most sought after one, and pricing could be kept real enticing to attract newer buyers. The base Ambiente could start from Rs 7.25 lakh for petrol and nearly Rs 7.99 lakh for diesel. Ford has increased the localisation of parts, which could allow them to keep a competitive pricing against the competitors.

Ford EcoSport Facelift Trend

The Trend petrol and diesel of the existing EcoSport command a price of Rs 8.04 lakh and 8.71 lakh. This time there could be a decrease in pricing for the petrol at 7.75 lakh while the diesel could be at around Rs 8.50 lakh. The Trend variant gets steering controls and a 6.5-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, which take premiumness a notch higher.

Ford EcoSport Facelift Trend+

The current EcoSport has a Trend+ variant but is available only with a 1.0-litre Ecoboost motor, which is priced at Rs 8.78 lakh, whereas the 1.5-litre diesel retails for Rs 9.10 lakh. There is only a 1.5-litre petrol engine in the EcoSport facelift, so its cost could be a little more competitive at around Rs 8.50 lakh. With an automatic transmission, it can be priced at around Rs 9.10 lakh whereas the diesel can probably be available at Rs 9.50 lakh.

Ford EcoSport Facelift Titanium

Titanium-spec models are currently priced at Rs 9.17 lakh for 1.5-litre petrol and Rs 9.86 lakh for the diesel. The new model will offer loads of features like a bigger touchscreen, projector headlamps and much more in the Titanium variant, so the prices of the petrol model could increase to Rs 9.20 lakh whereas the diesel will be in the vicinity of Rs 10 lakh.

Ford EcoSport Facelift Titanium+

Ford has not announced any Platinum edition, so the Titanium+ will be the top of the line variant for the time being. The existing model’s 1.0-litre Ecoboost petrol, 1.5-litre diesel and 1.5-litre petrol AT all get the same pricing of Rs 9.99 lakh in this trim. However, the petrol is only available with an auto transmission in the new model and could be priced in the ballpark of Rs Rs 10.70 lakh due to the convenience of auto gearbox and added safety features. As far as the diesel is concerned, it could retail for around Rs 60,000 more at Rs 10.60 lakh.

*Ex-showroom Delhi

