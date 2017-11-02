Ford EcoSport Facelift Details Revealed

It will be offered in 5 variants with two engine and transmission options

The updated Ford EcoSport is grabbing all the headlines in the automotive world. And why not! After all, it was the car that ignited the much-needed flair in the sub-4 metre SUV segment back in 2013. But that was then. Over the years, the market has evolved into something very different now. The refreshed EcoSport must bring its A-game to unsettle its competition. While it is slated to launch on November 9, 2017, Ford has already revealed all the details about its highly anticipated SUV. Let’s dive straight into them.

Engines, Transmissions And Fuel Efficiency

Unlike the outgoing model, which was offered with two petrol engines and one diesel motor, the facelift will come with a more simpler choice - one petrol and one diesel. While the the diesel motor remains the same, the petrol engine is an all-new 3-cylinder unit that displaces 1.5-litres of fuel and produces 123PS/150Nm. Those figures are 2PS/20Nm shy of what the 1.0-litre Ecoboost engine generated.

It’s a similar story with the transmission options. The 6-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox has been ditched in favour of an all-new 6-speed torque-converter. Like before, the automatic transmission will be offered only with the petrol engine. The diesel engine makes do with the same 5-speed manual as before.

Ford India claims that the petrol engine’s fuel efficiency with the 5-speed manual and the 6-speed automatic stands at 17kmpl and 14.8kmpl, respectively. The diesel motor is a tad more efficient now returning a claimed 23kmpl when compared to the 22.27kmpl of the outgoing model.

New Features

The equipment list of the refreshed EcoSport is more extensive this time around. On the outside, you get projector headlamps, reverse parking camera, dual reversing lamps and 17-inch alloy wheels. If that’s a bit poor for you, the additional features inside the cabin are bound to floor you. On the safety front, you get ABS with EBD and dual airbags, anrear door child lock as standard, high speed warning and safe clutch start.

As far as creature comforts are concerned, there is a new touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto (available in two sizes - 6.5-inch and 8.0-inch), Ford SYNC 3 with voice command, paddle-shifters with automatic transmission, tyre pressure monitoring system and backlit dual USB ports. Ford has even taken the liberty to increase the boot space from 346-litres to 352-litres (with the rear seats up). With the seats folded, the EcoSport now offers a whopping 1,178-litres of storage when compared to the 705-litres offered in the outgoing model.

Variants, Colour Options and Accessories

With the refreshed EcoSport, Ford has retired the Platinum variants. That means only 5 variants will be offered. All five variants will be available with both petrol and diesel engine options. The nomenclature will remain exactly the same as before - Ambiente, Trend, Trend+, Titanium and Titanium+. As far as the automatic transmission is concerned, it will be offered in two variants only - Trend+ and Titanium+.

The mid-life update of the Ford EcoSport can be had in seven different shades for the body - Lightening Blue, Canyon Red, Diamond White, Moodust Silver, Race Red, Absolute Black and Smoke Grey. In essence, the Race Red colour replaces the Golden Bronze shade.

Ford will also offer optional accessories to deck-up your EcoSport. The list of accessories include scuff plates, door visors, sun blinds, spare wheel cover, roof cross bars, seat covers, a rear spoiler and rear seat entertainment system.

So, there you have it. All that remains to be seen is the price. There is no other way to put it - Ford will have to be super-aggressive with the EcoSport’s pricing. Not only will it renew its rivalry with the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, which a bullet-proof after sales network and reliability amongst its arsenal, but also face the recently launched Tata Nexon, which, apart from featuring chic styling, has the most powerful diesel engine in the segment as well. If we had to guess, the EcoSport’s price-list should fall between the Rs 7-10 lakh bracket.

