Ford EcoSport, Aspire, Endeavour Prices Increased

Ford has hiked the prices of various models by up to Rs 1,28,000

The Indian government’s decision to increase the import duty on auto components is impacting car prices in India. It is understandable that not all cars are produced one hundred per cent in India and there are some components that are imported. And Ford India is no exception. The American carmaker has increased the prices of its entire lineup in India starting from March 1, 2018 affecting the new Ford EcoSport among others.

Let’s see how much of a premium you will have to shell out for a Ford vehicle post the price hike.









Car Model





Existing Ex-showroom Prices (Rs)





Expected Price Hike Range (Rs)









Ford Figo





5 lakh to 8 lakh





20,000 to 32,000









Figo Aspire





5.58 lakh to 8.54 lakh





22,320 to 34,160









EcoSport





7.67 lakh to 11.2 lakh





30,680 to 44,800









Endeavour





25.65 lakh to 32.09 lakh





1,02,600 to 1,28,000









Ford has quite a few plans for the Indian market as it intends to bring the Freestyle crossover which had already been showcased a month back. Along with that, the Ford Figo hatchback and the Figo Aspire sedan are also due for facelifts as these were launched three years ago. The updated Figo twins and the Freestyle will get the powerful and efficient 1.2-litre Dragon series petrol engine. Also Read: Ford Unveils Freestyle Cross-Hatch

Ford isn’t the first carmaker to hike prices; Skoda India has already announced that its Octavia, Rapid and Kodiaq will get costlier. We expect more carmakers to follow suit and increase prices soon. Stay tuned for updates.