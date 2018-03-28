Ford Aspire Production Ends, Facelift To Launch Soon

The updated 2018 Ford Aspire will get a new 1.2-litre petrol engine, additional features and refreshed looks

Ford has rolled out the last unit of the Aspire in its current form from its manufacturing facility in Sanand, Gujarat and the Figo hatchback is likely to follow suit quite soon. This suggests that the manufacturer is set to roll out the facelift versions of the two cars very soon. However, we expect that to happen only after the launch of the Freestyle, which is likely to take place in April.

Pictured: Ford KA+ Facelift

While Ford has revealed the updated Figo for the European market, where the hatchback is called the KA+, we’re yet to see the refreshed India-spec model. That said, expect the India-spec Figo to be similar to the KA+ as the latter is exported to Europe from Ford’s Sanand plant in India. The equipment list of the Figo and the Aspire is expected to be similar to the Freestyle, which was revealed in January 2018.

Ford Figo and Aspire facelift: Major Highlights



A brand new naturally-aspirated 1.2-litre 3-cylinder petrol motor from Ford’s latest Dragon family of engines will replace the existing 1.2-litre 4-cylinder Ti-VCT motor. The latter was derived from the first-gen Figo’s 1.2-litre motor, which was shared quite a lot in common with the Ford Ikon’s 1.3-litre Rocam petrol engine



The 1.2-litre Dragon petrol engine will be mated to a new 5-speed manual transmission from the upcoming Freestyle













1.2-litre Ti-VCT (Old)





1.2-litre Ti-VCT (New)









No. of cylinders





4





3









Power





88PS





96PS









Torque





112Nm





120Nm









Transmission





5-speed manual





5-speed manual











The new 1.2-litre engine of the updated Figo and the Aspire will be the most powerful petrol engine in their respective segment.



The Figo twins could also get the new 1.5-litre 3-cylinder petrol engine (123PS/150Nm) that currently powers the EcoSport facelift as a replacement for the older 1.5-litre 4-cylinder petrol (112PS/136Nm) found under the bonnet of the automatic variants of the outgoing Aspire and Figo



The 6-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission is also likely to be replaced by the 6-speed torque converter unit seen in the refreshed the EcoSport



Likely to get the latest SYNC3 infotainment system with a 6.5-inch floating touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity



The 1.5-litre diesel (100PS/215Nm) is expected to be carried over



The updated Figo and Aspire are expected to be priced higher than the outgoing version as the manufacturer is set to increase prices of its entire range by April 1, 2018. Presently, the Figo is priced between Rs 5.47 lakh - 8.10 lakh, while the Aspire retails in the range of Rs 5.67 lakh - 8.63 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi)



