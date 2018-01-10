Ford Aspire Long Term Review

The Ford Aspire is a sub-four-metre compact sedan that is based on the Figo hatchback. Sharing almost every mechanical and cosmetic bits from the Figo, the Aspire promises to be more than just a Figo with an added boot. Launched back in 2015, the compact sedan hasn't been able to set the sales charts on fire, though, being a capable contender in its segment. Ford sent us at MotorBeam a top-end diesel trim of the compact sedan and in this Ruby Red colour, the car looks stylish and sexy.To start with the exteriors, the Aspire's front fascia wears the latest design language and is adorned with the large wraparound headlights and the signature Ford grille with chrome finishing while the muscled bonnet adds some character. The 14-inch alloy wheels look small for the Aspire's size. The American automaker has done a brilliant job of integrating the boot so well and thanks to this, the car doesn't look disproportionate. At the rear, you get smart-looking tail-lights and a chrome strip running across the boot lid of the car.The interior looks contemporary with the beige and black dual-tone theme and the cabin might remind you of the pre-facelifted EcoSport. The beige and black dashboard adds some airy feel to the cabin. There is a 3-spoke steering wheel, an instrument cluster with a tiny MID display and a 4.2-inch screen for the infotainment. The piano black finish in the centre console and the steering wheel adds to the upmarket feel of the cabin. Ergonomics are sorted, as everything is within the reach of the driver. Our only complaint with respect to the cabin would be the modest-looking instrument cluster.The compact sedan draws power from a 1.5-litre TDCi diesel motor that punches out 100 PS of power and 215 Nm of torque. Power is delivered in a linear fashion (with no turbo lag) and there is a kick in the pants feeling. The powertrain is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. 0-100 km/hr comes in just 9.72 seconds and that's pretty quick. The drive experience is further enhanced by the smooth and slick-shifting gearbox and the light clutch. The car is returning us 16 km/l mileage with a heavy foot and out on the highway the vehicle can easily deliver up to 20 km/l.Response from the steering is adequate as it feels light at city speeds and weighs up just right at highway speeds. The thin tyres contribute to the mileage but on the flip side take the Aspire around a corner and you will notice the screeching from the rubber. It is only around the corners that you miss fatter rubber. The car stays composed at high speeds. Ford cars are known to be dynamic handlers and the Aspire is no different. The suspension is on the stiffer side but the car still handles bad roads with ease.Overall, the Ford Aspire has managed to impress us with its mind-blowing performance, driving dynamics and even on the fuel-efficiency front, it keeps us smiling. The car looks good, interiors are sorted out and comfortable and there is enough space at the rear. Factor in the fact that Ford cars today are as easy and light on the pocket to own and maintain as Maruti cars, what more could an entry-level sedan buyer ask for?