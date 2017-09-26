Five Most Fuel Efficient Diesel Sedans in India

"Kitna Deti Hai?” or “What's the mileage?” is one of the most frequently asked questions in the Indian automobile market. Most of the entry-level car buyers in the country are concerned about the fuel efficiency of their cars and this is one of the primary reasons why most of them opt for diesel cars. But what options do you have when you want a car that’s fuel efficient and spacious at the same time? Well, you go for sedans. Not only are sedans more spacious than hatchbacks, but you also don't have to compromise on fuel efficiency unlike SUVs. To narrow down the options in the market, we have compiled a list of five most fuel efficient diesel sedans in the country. Let's check these out.

1) Maruti Dzire: 28.4 Kmpl

Yes, you read that right. India's highest selling compact sedan is also the most fuel efficient diesel sedan on sale. The last generation Dzire was also one of the most fuel efficient cars in its segment. However, the new Dzire which was launched recently has taken it to a next level. Although it is powered by the same 1.3-litre diesel engine as earlier, the fuel efficiency has increased by 6.8 per cent, thanks to a new platform which is around 105Kg lighter. You can choose between a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) and interestingly both the variants have the same fuel efficiency. With the claimed fuel efficiency of 28.4 Kmpl and a fuel tank capacity of 37 litres, you’ll certainly have to make fewer stops at fuel stations.

2) Maruti Ciaz: 28.09 Kmpl

Before the introduction of 2017 Maruti Dzire, the Ciaz was the most fuel efficient diesel sedan in India. However, the claimed mileage of 28.09 Kmpl is only 0.31 kmpl less than the new Dzire which is quite impressive as the Ciaz is a premium sedan and is heavier than the Dzire. Also, it is powered by the same 1.3-litre diesel engine as the Dzire. The reason behind the remarkable mileage of Ciaz goes to its mild hybrid powertrain. It has hybrid features like ideal stop-start which stops the engine automatically when the car is idle and silently starts when the clutch is pressed, and regenerative braking which charges the high capacity battery during braking and the stored energy is used to assist the engine. The diesel Ciaz is only available with a five-speed manual transmission.

3) Ford Aspire: 25.83 kmpl

The third most fuel efficient diesel sedan on sale is the Ford Aspire. The 25.83 kmpl claimed mileage is quite surprising as the Aspire has a 1.5-litre diesel engine which produces 100PS of power and 215Nm of torque. To put things into perspective, rivals like the Tata Tigor and the Hyundai Xcent have a much smaller diesel engine, are less powerful and return a lower fuel efficiency than the Aspire. The diesel version is only available with a 5-speed manual transmission.

4) Honda Amaze: 25.8 Kmpl

Few years ago, diesel wasn't Honda's cup of tea. The Japanese automaker has rather been known for its reliable and efficient petrol engines. However, Honda introduced its first diesel sedan, the Amaze, in 2013 and the compact sedan has managed to grab the fourth spot on this list. The Amaze comes with a 1.5-litre diesel engine coupled to a 5-speed manual transmission which produces 100PS of power and 200Nm of torque and is able to return an impressive mileage of 25.8 kmpl.

5) Honda City: 25.6 Kmpl

With a claimed fuel efficiency of 25.6 Kmpl, the Honda City stands fifth on this list. It is powered by the same 1.5-litre diesel engine as the Amaze and also has the same power and torque figures, 100PS and 200Nm. The 25.6 Kmpl figure is quite impressive as the City is quite spacious and comes loaded with lots of features as compared to the Amaze. However, the current City, launched in February this year, has a slightly lower mileage than its predecessor which had a claimed mileage of 26kmpl.

