First Look: Tata Tiago And Tigor JTP

The Tiago and Tigor in their JTP avatars are snazzier, sportier and more powerful than their standard siblings

Tata Motors swept visitors off their feet at the Auto Expo 2018 with its promising H5X SUV and 45X hatchback concepts. But among all the hullabaloo, the Tiago JTP and the Tigor JTP, short for ‘Jayem Tata Performance’, which are expected to launch in India by the end of this year, got lost somewhere. The hatchback and the compact sedan pack a turbocharged 1.2-litre Revotron engine to complement their racy designs. Let’s take a closer look at the Tiago JTP and the Tigor JTP to find out if they feel as desirable as Tata intends them to be?

Design

Both the cars sport a similar fascia which comprises of a blacked out honeycomb mesh front grille with JTP branding, flanked by smoked out projector headlamps. The larger air dam with a lip spoiler has grown by a tiny bit to increase airflow to the engine and is accompanied by round fog lamps enclosed in a trapezoidal setup. There are vents on the hood and on the front quarter panel, but whether these are functional, will only be known once we get to take the cars out for a spin. Also Read: Tata Motors Displays Hexa Dual-tone Edition at Auto Expo 2018

Both the Tiago and the Tigor JTP versions sit on larger 15-inch diamond cut alloy wheels wrapped in 185-section tyres that fill the wheel wells properly. The ground clearance has dropped from 170mm (Tigor) and 165mm (Tiago) to 161mm on both the vehicles as has the height; the Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP sit 33mm and 35 mm lower than their standard counterparts. The shoulder lines and creases are still there, but the roof is now blacked out. Adding a touch of sportiness are the outside rearview mirrors that flaunt a red and black theme on the two Tatas. Both the cars get a double barrel exhaust setup which is functional and not merely a cosmetic enhancement. The Tiago JTP’s rear bumper with a diffuser looks mean and is complemented well by a roof-integrated spoiler.

Interiors

Step inside and you are greeted by a familiar setup as both the models sport as much equipment as present on their respective XZ(O) variants. The Tiago still misses out on the 5-inch touchscreen infotainment system fitted on the Tigor. However, both get bright red accents around the AC vents, instrument cluster and on the door pads. The leather wrapped steering wheel and the gear lever also receive red contrast stitching. The perforated front seats receive JTP insignia and seem supportive enough, but might not be a perfect fit for corner carving. Another nice touch comes in the form of aluminium pedals which add to the JTP siblings’ sporty identity. Related: Tata To Launch More Models Based On 45X; Honda City Rival A Possibility

The 8-speaker Harman Kardon infotainment audio system which is available as standard on both the cars has been carried forward. As far as safety is concerned, Tata has offered dual front airbags, ABS with EBD and corner stability control to boost confidence while tackling tight corners.

Engine And Specifications

Coming to the heart of the matter, the Tiago and Tigor JTP are powered by what is christened the JTP 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol motor which delivers 110PS of power at 5,000rpm and 150Nm of peak torque from its three-cylinder setup. The transmission unit is still the 5-speed manual, but its ratios have been re-optimized to improve the acceleration. Tata has covered most of the bases when it comes to performance. To the same effect, braking duties will be handled by disc brakes up front and drum brakes at the rear.

With these numbers, the Tiago JTP will aim right at the Maruti Baleno RS and even Ford Figo S. As for the Tigor JTP, it will be the most powerful petrol-powered compact sedan.

