First Look Review: Kia Rio Hatchback

2018 Rio hatchback was first unveiled at the 2017 New York International Auto Show

Kia revealed a total of 17 cars, including the SP concept, at the Auto Expo 2018. Kia Rio could launch in India by the beginning of the year 2020 when we expect Kia to begin its sales officially. Rio is based on the Hyundai-Kia GB platform that also underpins the Elite i20.

The 2018 Rio feature crisp lines and smooth surfaces. It sports Kia’s ‘tiger-nose’ grille at the front, which is flanked by sweptback multi-reflector halogen headlamps. The fog lamps are placed next to the functional air vents on the bumper. The doors are scooped out and alloy wheels are 15-inchers . At the rear, the hatchback gets an upright stance with a large rear windscreen.

The car pack a host of tech features such as a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity options along with rear parking camera support. It also gets cruise control, manual AC, day/night IRVM, a six-way adjustable driver’s seat among others. In terms of safety features, it can get up to six airbags, ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), hill-start assist, tyre pressure monitoring system, automatic emergency braking, forward collision warning system and vehicle stability management.

Powering the Rio are 1.6-litre petrol engine capable of producing 130PS of maximum power and 161Nm of peak torque. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Tech Specs











Rio Hatchback





Rio Sedan









Engine





1.6-litre, inline-four cylinder





1.6-litre, inline-four cylinder









Power





130PS @ 6,300rpm





130PS @ 6,300rpm









Torque





161Nm @ 4,850rpm





161Nm @ 4,850rpm









Transmission





6-speed manual/6-speed automatic





6-speed manual/6-speed automatic









Also Read: Kia Motors To Launch 16 Electrified Vehicles By 2025

Read More on : Rio diesel