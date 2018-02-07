First Look Review: Kia Niro Plug-in Hybrid

The Niro Plug-in Hybrid is a 5-seater compact SUV with an all-electric range of 58km

Kia showcased the Niro Plug-in Hybrid SUV at the Auto Expo 2018 today. Offered in two avatars - hybrid and plug-in hybrid - the Niro Plug-in Hybrid is based on the same platform as the Hyundai Ioniq. It is one of the 17 cars the carmaker showcased at the event.

The SUV is powered by a 1.6-litre petrol engine and a 44.5kW electric motor. Together, they produce 141PS of power and 170Nm of torque. Power is sent to the front wheels via a 6-speed dual-clutch transmission. The Niro Plug-in has an all-electric range of about 58km thanks to its 8.9kWh Li-Polymer battery.

The Niro Plug-in Hybrid looks like more a conventional SUV than a hybrid car. The wide and low proportions along with the long roofline and short overhangs give it an athletic profile. At the front, it gets Kia’s conventional tiger-nose grille, which is flanked by an aggressive-looking pair of headlamps. The contoured bonnet adds to the mean look of the SUV. The front bumper houses sleek air dams that aid aerodynamics. The fog lamps are placed in an L-shaped housing that also incorporated LED DRLs. From the rear the Niro reminds us of the i20 Active with its triple-barrel split LED tail lamps and a dual tone rear bumper with a faux skid plate. The roof rails and body cladding around the doors and on the wheel arches give the SUV a rugged look.

The Niro is 4335mm long and has a wheelbase of 2700mm. It is 1805mm wide and 1545mm tall. This slots it right between the Hyundai Creta (LxWxH - 4270mmx1780mmx1630mm) and the Hyundai Tucson (4475mmx1850mmx1660mm).

The cabin features a clean and uncluttered dashboard with a dual-tone finish. The centre console is crowned by an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity and parking camera integration. Other features offered include electronically adjustable driver’s seat, heated front seats, 2-zone automatic climate control and Smart Cruise Control.

In terms of safety features, the Niro Plug-in Hybrid gets seven airbags, ABS, ESC, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Detection with Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Hill-start Assist Control and Lane Keep Assist System.

Kia has not said anything about launching the Niro PHEV in India. However, if the South Korean carmaker plans to launch the SUV, it will be the first PHEV SUV to go on sale in India.

