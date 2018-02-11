First Look: New Honda Amaze

The second-gen Amaze is based on a new platform, borrows the same set of engines from its predecessor and design cues from the 2018 Accord

Honda seems to have found its mojo back by reintroducing the Civic nameplate and showcasing the first-ever seven-seat CR-V at Auto Expo 2018, where it also unveiled the 2018 Amaze. In fact, the new Amaze made its global debut at Asia’s largest auto show. While its design is in line with cars such as the City and the Civic, it borrows a lot of cues from the upcoming tenth-gen Accord. Let’s see what the new Amaze packs, shall we?

Highlights



The new Amaze is expected to be launched in March 2018



Honda says that it is based on a brand new platform. However, we believe that it is a thoroughly modified version of the existing platform that underpinned cars such as the Brio, Amaze, Mobilio (now discontinued) and the BR-V. This platform made its debut with the Honda New Small Concept at the Auto Expo 2010 that was later introduced as the Brio in the year 2011



Will carry forward the same 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines as the previous model. It will now become the first car from Honda to feature a CVT with a diesel engine. Earlier, the CVT gearbox was only available with the petrol-powered version of the outgoing model which received a facelift in 2016. A 5-speed manual will be standard like before





It is expected to offer dual-front airbags, ABS with EBD and Isofix child seat anchors as standard



Design

The Amaze now features a hunkered down front fascia with a low-set grille and headlamp positioning. The inward sweeping chrome element at the front merges the mesh grille and the headlamps together like seen on the Civic, City and the Accord.

From the side, the bonnet looks like it’s been chopped and appears quite flat.

The most prominent element on the sides is the new character line that runs across the length of the vehicle. It is a straight lift from the new Accord.

The previous model, for instance, features split lines that don’t look as clean as the new model.

It gets larger wheels: 175/65 R15 compared to the 175/65 R14. Still, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire offers fatter radials: 185/65 R15. Further, the alloy wheels look quite bland when compared to the Dzire’s.

The Amaze borrows the door handles from the City/Jazz. The chunkier unit looks way better than the tiny units offered before. The outside rearview mirrors, on the other hand, have been carried over.

The rear too is inspired by the Accord; the C-shaped tail lamps are a clear indication of the same.

The top-spec VX variant features a lip spoiler, which is likely to be offered as an optional accessory.

The Amaze now comes with a shark-fin antenna.

On the inside, the Amaze has an all-new cabin layout and features a dual-tone black and beige theme with piano black highlighters and silver accents like before.

The steering wheel is new and looks similar to the one in the Civic. The new Amaze will feature cruise control for the first time. The only other car in the segment that gets this feature is the Volkswagen Ameo.

It borrows the 7-inch infotainment system from the City and the WR-V and, since it’s an Android-based unit, Honda might as well add Android Auto support this time around.

Compared to the previous model, the front seats of the 2018 Amaze are way more comfortable with added bolstering and beefier adjustable headrests (earlier it had integrated headrests).

Honda has made a significant improvement in terms of seating comfort on the whole as well.

It still features integrated headrests at the rear, though. The majority of sedans in this segment, on the other hand, offer adjustable ones.

The previous Amaze was already one of the most spacious cars in the segment in terms of rear legroom. Thanks to the new platform, the wheelbase of the 2018 model has gone up creating even more space at the rear

(I'm 5'11'' and the driver's seat was adjusted to my preference)

It now features double door bedding that you see in the City and Jazz. So, expect the NVH levels to improve when compared to the previous model, especially in diesel-guise.

The auto climate control has been carried over. The Amaze has added a passive keyless entry with push-button engine start-stop, a feature that is still missing in the Jazz. Honda will offer rear parking sensors and rearview camera support as well.

Interestingly, Honda has incorporated front windows demister vents (placed above the side ones; check out the picture below). This feature is still missing on the City, Jazz and the WR-V and we believe Honda has omitted them to save some pennies.

