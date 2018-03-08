Finally! Honda Confirms Civic Type R Debuting at 2015 Geneva Motor Show

This most brutal Civic Type-R ever will also debut the Honda’s first 2.0L VTEC ‘Turbo’ Motor with it!

Relaxing most of the enthusiast and Honda’s VTEC fans across the globe, the Japanese automaker confirms the production model debut of the Civic Type R at the upcoming 2015 85th Geneva Motor Show (3 - 15 March). The production spec vehicle will resemble the two Civic Type R concepts Honda Showcased earlier. Furthermore, the 2015 Civic Type R will also be accompanied by performance sibling Honda NSX at Geneva.

2015 is our year and the sleeping giant is awakening - Philip Crossman

Philip Crossman, managing director of Honda UK, commented: “There’s no denying the past six or seven years have been tough for the Honda brand but with the fruits of a massive R&D investment now coming to the fore, Geneva is our spring board to explode the Honda brand back to where we belong, with these outstanding new products, along with our F1 partnership, making us a desirable proposition once more.”

VTEC Turbo?

Apart from the hot and sexy design, Type-R Civic is also debuting the Honda’s first VTEC Turbo motors in 2.0-liter. Reportedly, the VTEC Turbo family will also see 1.0L, 1.5L engines. The 2.0-liter in Type R Civic will generate over 280 horses, Honda highlights this is ‘the most extreme Type R ever built’ and calls it the ‘race car for the road‘!

PS: You need to hold your breathe for the extreme LED styling and that integrated Spoiler!