Fiat Linea 125S Long Term Review

The Fiat Linea is one of those cars that in spite of having good looks, plush interiors and a good set of engines, it hasn't been able to sell in good numbers. However, that doesn't stop the automaker from trying its luck with its products. One variant of the Linea that we find amusing and exciting is the Linea 125S with the 1.4-litre T-Jet engine that produces 125 horses. Say hello to the Fiat Linea 125S. As the name suggests, this vehicle with the 1.4-litre T-Jet petrol motor develops 125 horses and a mammoth 210 Nm of torque. This engine is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.The one thing that you'd complain about the Linea 125S has to be its bad drinking habits. The sedan is, of course, fast but less fuel-efficient (especially when you drive it like the way it's meant to be driven). The vehicle returned the best mileage of 11.1 km/l (outside the city) and the worst mileage of 7.6 km/l (in Mumbai's traffic). Overall, in the day to day routine which includes city as well highway driving. the Linea returned a decent mileage of 9.5 km/l.While the mileage is a bit disappointing, the ride comfort and driving dynamics are spot on. Fiat cars are known to be driver's car. What makes things even better are the high ground clearance and the good suspension setup. The former helps in gobbling the worst of worst potholes and the latter helps in maintaining triple-digit speeds on the highway. However, we still would have preferred lesser ground clearance like in the old Linea, it just would have made the current Linea even more dynamic.The Fiat Linea is the longest car (measuring 4596 mm in length) in its segment, while this has an advantage in terms of increased cabin and boot space, parking the car in tight parking spots gets to the nerve. Fiat has given parking sensors which aren't that useful as there is a delayed response. The 500-litres boot can swallow a long weekend's luggage for 4-5 people or even a month's groceries. The 16-inch rims wrapped in 205-section tyres have great grip levels and the car feels planted.Compared to its rivals, the Linea's interior feels a bit dated. Another issue is with the steering, it's placed too close to the driver's chest. You have a height adjustable driver's seat which helps in providing a good vision of the front. The seats are comfortable and the dual-tone dashboard adds a hint of sophistication. The touchscreen infotainment system is the best among Fiat cars and the responses are good too. However, the Linea's interior took some time getting used to (especially the AC controls). The cruise control switch is placed in an inconvenient place. The cubby hole in front of the gear lever is useful for storing toll tickets and other small knick-knacks. The space at the rear is also good with sufficient legroom and headroom. What adds to the premium feel is the curtain type window shade for the rear windshield.While the engine is a gem, the gearbox and the brakes are a pinch. Quick shifts aren't as quick as you'd expect while the brakes lack a little bite. The Fiat Linea 125S is no doubt an enthusiast's car, it has many things going for it and some going against it. It's powerful, fast and also plays the role of a practical family car.