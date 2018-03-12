Ferrari 812 Superfast Launched In India At Rs 5.20 Crore

The 812 Superfast is the fastest naturally aspirated production model from Ferrari and could well be the last one to feature this setup

Ferrari has launched the 812 Superfast in India with a price tag of Rs 5.20 crore (ex-showroom). The 812 Superfast is the successor to the F12 Berlinetta, which sported a price tag that was lighter by Rs 48 lakh. The two-seater GT from Ferrari competes against the Bentley Continental GT, the Lamborghini Aventador S and the Aston Martin DB11.

The headlining numbers of the 812 Superfast are in the name itself. It packs a 6.5-litre front-mounted, naturally-aspirated V12 engine which delivers 800PS of power at 8500rpm along with the 718Nm of peak torque at 7000rpm. All that power is sent to the rear wheels through a 7-speed F1 dual-clutch transmission. The Superfast takes just 2.9 seconds to reach 100kmph from a standstill. The top speed of 340kmph remains the same as the F12 Berlinetta, though. Shedding all that speed is pretty brisk too thanks to its Brembo brakes which packs an extreme design and offers a ferocious bite. This setup allows the 812 Superfast to come to a dead halt from 100kmph in just 32 metres.

Here’s how the 812 Superfast fares against the F12 Berlinetta











Ferrari 812 Superfast





F12 Berlinetta









Engine





6.5-litre V12





6.3-litre V12









Power and Torque





800PS and 718Nm





740PS and 690Nm









Transmission





7-speed dual-clutch





7-speed dual-clutch









0-100kmph





2.9 seconds





3.1 seconds









Top Speed





340kmph





340kmph









While electronic nannies such as ‘Side Slip Control’ and rear wheel steering lets the driver handle all that firepower on tap quite easily, the 812 Superfast’s large air vents upfront along with the side vents and rear inlets help improve aerodynamics and downforce.

In terms of the design, the 812 Superfast features quite a few bits which resemble the outgoing F12 Berlinetta. The long bonnet features a power bulge which mixes seamlessly with the sharp, upswept headlamps. The chunky rear end has a squat stance like the F12 Berlinetta. At the rear, the quad exhaust setup and the stubby diffuser in the middle are similar to the F12 too with the only change being the round tail light setup, which now come with twin units placed at either ends of the supercar. Also Read: Ferrari GTC4Lusso T Launched At Rs 4.2 Crore

The Ferrari 812 Superfast is the fastest, naturally-aspirated offering from the Maranello-based carmaker. With the shift towards twin-turbos and hybridisation, which we have already seen in the LaFerrari, this could well be the last prancing horse with the loud and glorious wail we have come to associate with naturally-aspirated V12 engines.

