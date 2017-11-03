FASTags To Be Mandatory For All New Four-Wheelers From December 1

While new vehicles will be factory fitted with FASTags on their windscreens, existing owners can get them from toll plazas, specific banks or online services

In a bid to reduce the time taken on highway toll booths in India, the government has directed manufacturers of cars, trucks and buses to fit all new vehicles with FASTags from December 1, 2017. If the vehicle has a drive-away-chassis like commercial vehicles (trucks and buses), then the owner will have to get the FASTags installed before registering the vehicle.

According to the official notification from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, a FASTag is “an onboard unit (transponder) or any such device fitted on the front windscreen on the vehicle”. Those who already own a four-wheeler can buy their FASTags through toll plazas, some major pre-listed banks and through online merchant websites like Paytm.

FASTag uses RFID (radio frequency identification) technology and the toll deductions are automatically done when the vehicle reaches the toll entry. The payments are made through the savings account or e-wallet it is linked to. This saves the time wasted in searching for change and exact currency while making cash transactions at toll booths. In addition, it also helps in reducing the waiting time and fuel expenses.

The FASTag is currently operational at around 370 toll plazas across Indian National Highways. A total of 7.5 lakh FASTags were sold across India till Thursday, a number which will increase exponentially in the coming days.

Words By: Dhruv Attri