Exclusive: Honda Activa 5G Launched In India At Rs 52,460



Prices start at Rs 52,460. Deluxe variant gets semi-digital instrument console







Honda unveiled a total of 11 models at the Auto Expo 2018, one of which was the new-generation Activa 5G. Honda has now updated its website with the Activa 5G’s prices suggesting the scooter is on sale.







Apart from subtle updates, the Activa 5G is now offered in a new variant called ‘Deluxe’, which comes equipped with a semi-digital instrument console that displays the ECO Speed indicator apart from a service due indicator. Another addition is the key slot with seat opener, derived from the Honda Grazia.







The list of standard features include an all-LED headlamp, a feature that was first introduced in the segment with the Honda Grazia; chrome inserts on the front apron and two new colour options - metallic yellow and red. Other than that, the scooter remains largely unchanged.







It continues to be powered by the 109cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine which produces 8PS of power at 7500rpm and 9Nm of torque at 5500rpm. Power is transferred to the rear wheel via a variomatic transmission.







It’s the same story with the suspension setup and brakes too. The Activa 5G utilises an age-old bottom link suspension at the front and a hydraulic monoshock at the rear. So expect ride to be on the stiffer side like before. Stopping power is provided by 130mm drum brakes at the front and rear with the safety net of CBS (Combi Brake System) offered as standard.







The addition of a few modern touches lend the Activa 5G a dash of freshness over the Activa 4G that it replaces. The Honda Activa 5G is priced at Rs 52,460 for the standard variant and Rs 54,325 for the Deluxe variant (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi). This makes it dearer by Rs 1,000 over the STD 4G model. If you need the semi-digital instrument console though, you will have to shell out an additional Rs 2000 for the Deluxe variant.







India's favourite scooter certainly looks a lot cooler now. But is it enough to compete against rivals like the TVS Jupiter priced at Rs 49,966 for the standard variant and the Hero Maestro Edge priced at Rs 49,900? We’ll have to wait and watch.